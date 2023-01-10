Common eye drops used at the doctor's office left me blinded for an entire day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Moises Alex on Unsplash

Have you ever been to an eye doctor's appointment where the doctor uses eye drops to dilate your pupils and you can't see for the rest of the day? I have.

Prior to having laser eye surgery to correct my vision, I had 20/200 vision in my left eye and 20/100 vision in my right eye. To explain, 20/200 vision means I could read only the large letter E at the top of a standard eye chart (i.e. the Snellen chart) with my left eye.

With my right eye, I could read the second line from the top. If memory serves me correctly, it read FP. The third line from the top was indecipherable using either eye or both.

The eye drops the doctor used to dilate my pupils that day were a type of medication known as mydriatics. Mydriatics is the name for any drug that causes dilation of the pupil.

Mydriatics are commonly used in medical exams such as eye exams or diagnostic tests of the eyes. They are also used to treat certain conditions such as glaucoma and uveitis. When these drugs are administered, they temporarily relax the muscles inside the eye, allowing light to enter more easily and resulting in enlarged pupil size. The increased size enables doctors to examine the interior structures of the eye more effectively.

Side effects from mydriatics may include blurred vision, headaches, dryness of the eyes, and sensitivity to light. The effects of mydriatics typically wear off several hours after administration.

From personal experience, I can say the effects can be terribly disorienting. To make matters worse, I have a sensitivity to mydriatics that makes the effects last much longer than several hours.

Remember how I mentioned having 20/200 vision in one eye and 20/100 vision in the other? Having poor vision on a good day meant having blurred vision made me effectively blind for a solid 24 hours.

Choosing a new pair of eyeglasses was the most frustrating thing I ever did while my eyes were dilated. Everything was a blur, including the eyeglasses and my face. After trying on way too many pairs of glasses that I couldn't see no matter how much I squinted, I gave up and let my mother choose a pair for me.

The second most frustrating I ever did in that state was accompany my mother grocery shopping. Fortunately, she was driving. My eyesight had deteriorated so badly by then that I had to hold onto the shopping cart with both hands while she steered from the front so I could follow her safely around the store.

Has anything like this ever happened to you? Comments are welcome.

