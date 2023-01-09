Woman ruins brand new dining room chair on day 2 of owning it, still has dinette set over 50 years later

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash

Buying new furniture of any kind is an exciting event. In the 70s my newlywed parents went out to purchase a dinette set for six. My mother was so excited. The set that caught her eye had leather on the backrest and leather on the seats. The leather was red.

It was a lovely dinette set. My mother fell in love with it at first sight. It was an expensive purchase for them at the time, but they decided it was a worthy investment.

"Buy it for life" should be their motto because it's been over half a century since they bought that dinette set, and it still sits in their kitchen today. I am sitting and typing at the table at this very moment with my bottom parked in one of those varnished wood and red leather chairs.

When it was delivered, my parents put their old Formica table and chairs in the basement. The new set looked so good in their kitchen. All they needed were four chairs around the table, but they bought two extra just in case they needed them. They placed one chair on the side of the refrigerator to get it out of the way.

My mother always kept her pocketbook on top of the refrigerator. Two days later, somehow, her pocketbook fell upside down on the new leather chair. The buckle of the pocketbook was embedded in the shiny red leather.

The clasps made two perfect holes in her brand-new chair. She was so heartbroken. According to my mother, she should have had it fixed. But she didn't. Now that chair, along with the rest of the dinette set is still serving her with grace and dignity. The holes remain the same as the day they were made. They never got any larger and they certainly didn't get any smaller. They are now part of our family history.

