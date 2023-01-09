Woman refuses to serve as a surrogate mom for her best friend and his partner: 'You wouldn't really have to do anything'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCdck_0k6HewCV00
Photo byChristin NoelleonUnsplash

I am child-free by choice. There is nothing about carrying and raising a child that appeals to me. So when my best friend and his partner approached me to ask whether I would serve as a surrogate for their baby, the answer was clear.

"No," I said. "Thank you for thinking of me, but I can't carry your baby for you. Good luck finding someone else though."

My friend and his partner were flabbergasted. Sure, they understood I didn't want kids of my own, but this wouldn't be a kid of my own. They had been certain I'd agree to help them; they were so wrong.

"You'd just be carrying it for nine months," they countered. "You wouldn't really have to do anything. Besides, we're willing to pay you."

I wouldn't really have to do anything. Methinks they don't understand a thing about what a person's body goes through during pregnancy and childbirth.

As far as offering me money, that was the least they could do, but it wasn't enough. My uterus isn't for rent at any price.

I knew that my friend and his partner would have made great parents, but I was not comfortable with the idea of carrying their baby for them. It was more than just not wanting to put my body through nine months of pregnancy. It was also about not wanting to be responsible for a child I'd then have to give up.

No doubt about it, I'd be responsible for that child. If not after the birth, then before it. You can't tell me carrying a baby in my uterus doesn't make me responsible for it. No thank you. Not a chance.

I can't help but feel like, however much I loved my friend and his partner, it wouldn't have been fair to them or the child if I acted as their surrogate. It simply wasn't something I was willing to do, and willingness to serve as someone's surrogate is certainly one of the most important prerequisites to doing it.

No one should ever feel obligated or pressured into serving as someone else's surrogate; if they don't want to do so, their wishes must be respected without question. We all have our own opinions on surrogacy but no opinion is greater than another person’s bodily autonomy.

Our friendship ended for reasons unrelated to their request to use my body as a baby factory, but the fact that our friendship did indeed end just goes to prove I made the right decision.

So despite all of the heartache, I stand firm in my decision. My body, my choice, in every sense of the phrase.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Parenting

Comments / 53

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
263K followers

More from Tracey Folly

My non-English-speaking Grandma's favorite movie was a dark Disney film about a lost and injured cat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandmother didn't speak English, but when my parents bought their first color television, she used to climb the stairs to my parents' second-floor apartment to watch TV. It was a short trip since she lived on the first floor of the same house.

Read full story
7 comments

Grandma didn't believe in paying for skim milk: She made her own 'skinny milk' instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother didn't speak English well. As a result, she always took my mother to her doctor's office to serve as a translator.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman still uses 61-year-old pots and pans every day: 'My mother bought them for me when I was still a teen'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandmother was a very fair woman in every way. She had three daughters, and whatever she did for one, she did for all three. That brings us to my mother's story of how she and my two aunts all ended up with matching sets of pots and pans.

Read full story
23 comments

Woman still remembers Valentine's Day poem she memorized 70 years ago in elementary school

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother's 4th-grade teacher told her class they would be learning a poem for Valentine's Day, and that they were going to perform it in front of other classrooms, the students were not one bit happy about it. This happened a long time ago, seven decades to be exact.

Read full story
3 comments

Common eye drops used at the doctor's office left me blinded for an entire day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever been to an eye doctor's appointment where the doctor uses eye drops to dilate your pupils and you can't see for the rest of the day? I have.

Read full story
12 comments

'Who's your baby's father?': Woman living with BFF and husband gets pregnant without leaving the house or having guests

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend was just falling asleep one night when she heard someone banging on the front door. She jumped out of bed, ran to the front door, and turned on the porch light. What she found was her best friend sobbing on the porch in her pajamas.

Read full story
80 comments

Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?

Read full story
237 comments

My dad was born in November but celebrates his birthday in February because his parents were too poor to register him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. What would you think if your grandmother told you that you had been celebrating your father's birthday on the wrong day your entire life? To this day, we celebrate my father's birthday in February when he was actually born in November.

Read full story
34 comments

Simmer down, AARP, I'm not that old, yet: 'AARP! Where have all the years gone?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was confused and dismayed when I began receiving junk mail from AARP with my name on it. As it turns out, there is no minimum age requirement to join AARP.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Wakes and funerals should be silent affairs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A person who has departed this life should be entitled to a quiet and dignified wake and funeral. I say this with love and respect.

Read full story
27 comments

Man refuses to share rotten apples with local wildlife, would rather toss them in dumpster than allow the deer to feed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Living in the country means you have to share everything with the animals who come to visit your property. They don't respect boundaries and property lines.

Read full story
54 comments

Woman ruins brand new dining room chair on day 2 of owning it, still has dinette set over 50 years later

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Buying new furniture of any kind is an exciting event. In the 70s my newlywed parents went out to purchase a dinette set for six. My mother was so excited. The set that caught her eye had leather on the backrest and leather on the seats. The leather was red.

Read full story
5 comments

Donkeys 'Daisy and Duke' end up in hotel lost and found after owner forgets he bought them

I worked as a hotel housekeeper for two years. The things hotel guests left behind surprised me. Unopened bottles of booze, whole uneaten pizzas, cellphones, Apple AirPods, canned soup, and hundreds of comic books were abandoned when people checked out of their rooms.

Read full story
18 comments

Woman horrified when her friend stands her up at hateful anti-gay Baptist church service

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was born and raised Catholic, but when a Baptist coworker invited me to attend church with her, I didn't want to be impolite. I agreed to meet her at her church bright and early on a hot summer Sunday.

Read full story
93 comments

Washed ashore 'palm oil berg' on the beach turns dog's coat 'bright orange': 'Your dog mustn’t lick it or eat it!'

A self-described "ex Air Traffic Controller and geek of all things Aquatic and Electronic" took to Twitter to post a picture of a golden blob washed ashore on a beach in Wales that turned his dog bright orange after the animal investigated and rubbed herself on it. Forty-nine-year-old Ian Carmichael tweeted the following image and description of the object after he and his dog encountered it late last month.

Read full story
7 comments

Man finds 337 Roman coins worth over $72K in a field: 'I was the first person to touch these coins in 2,000 years'

It started with a single Roman coin. Metal detectorist Darren Booth found the coin in a freshly plowed field, and he considered himself lucky. When he found the second coin, he momentarily thought he'd dropped the first back into the hole. It wasn't the first coin but the second out of a total of 337 Roman coins he'd find scattered over an area 10 square meters [approximately 108 square feet] in size.

Read full story
7 comments

Man refuses to allow wife and kids to eat his Chardonnay grapes: 'The more grapes you eat, the less wine I get to drink'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Making your own wine is a time-consuming, labor-intensive, tedious task. If I drank wine, I'd buy it by the box or case. I wouldn't make my own. In my opinion, it isn't worth the work. Then again, I don't drink wine.

Read full story
58 comments

39-year-old message in a screw-top bottle found during river cleanup being returned to sender: 'this is my handwriting'

It was the decade of the 1980s, and a little boy of perhaps ten or eleven years old was visiting his grandparents when he had an idea. He decided to send a message in a bottle by tossing it into a river; he thought he'd receive a response from someplace like Argentina via snail mail within five years. He was wrong.

Read full story
6 comments

Couple finds 47 coins dating 1920-1960 buried in the sand: 'And about 26 or 27 of them were full silver coins'

I don't own a metal detector, but I've been thinking about buying one to use in the new year. Metal detecting is a great way to get outside and explore the world around you.

Read full story
88 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy