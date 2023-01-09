Woman horrified when her friend stands her up at hateful anti-gay Baptist church service

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Norbu GYACHUNG on Unsplash

I was born and raised Catholic, but when a Baptist coworker invited me to attend church with her, I didn't want to be impolite. I agreed to meet her at her church bright and early on a hot summer Sunday.

I found the location without any trouble. The parking lot had plenty of empty spaces. I looked at my watch and promised myself I'd be home in a little more than an hour.

My friend hadn't arrived yet, and it was hot as Hades in the parking lot. I decided to go inside to get out of the heat. Unfortunately, there was no air conditioning inside the building. It was even hotter inside than it was outside.

I was seriously doubting my decision to take her up on her offer. If I'd wanted to go to church on a Sunday, I could have gone to my own church. I should have been in my swimming pool, not some overheated Baptist church, alone.

A few parishioners noticed me sitting alone at the back of the church and struck up a conversation with me. I explained I was waiting for a coworker. Unfortunately, my coworker never showed up.

She stood me up at church. I felt like a jilted bride left at the altar. And since so many strangers had taken notice of me, introduced themselves, and offered to share their Bibles and prayerbooks, I was stuck.

I glanced at my watch and consoled myself with the thought that I'd surely be home in less than an hour now. Then the service began.

It began innocently enough and then turned into an anti-gay fire-and-brimstone message. After excoriating the gay community, the preacher beseeched us to pray for them. After all, they'd all be burning in hell eventually, or so they claimed.

I felt horrified. It felt hotter than ever in that stuffy church with these overzealous people and their close-minded beliefs. I silently cursed my coworker for inviting me to this everlasting homophobic marathon.

When it was over, my fellow churchgoers tried to engage me in conversation that thankfully didn't include the concept of gays in hell. Nonetheless, I'd had enough church for one day. I managed to extricate myself and flee for the airconditioned safety of my car.

The next day at work, I accepted some lame excuse from my coworker about why she hadn't bothered to show up for the church service to which she'd invited me. She seemed wholly unsurprised that the entire sermon had been devoted to sending the LGBTQ community to hell.

I never accepted another invitation from her again.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.