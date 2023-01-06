Man finds 337 Roman coins worth over $72K in a field: 'I was the first person to touch these coins in 2,000 years'

It started with a single Roman coin.

Metal detectorist Darren Booth found the coin in a freshly plowed field, and he considered himself lucky. When he found the second coin, he momentarily thought he'd dropped the first back into the hole. It wasn't the first coin but the second out of a total of 337 Roman coins he'd find scattered over an area 10 square meters [approximately 108 square feet] in size.

The coins were stamped with the image of Emperor Vespasian, who reigned from AD 69 to 79.

According to The Sun:

The find was made in Gobowen, in the Shropshire Marches, [United Kingdonm] named after the fact that Roman soldiers used to march back and forth from Shrewsbury to Chester.

While the value of the coins is estimated at £60,000 [approximately $72,000 United States Dollars (USD)], Booth has sold them to a museum for £30,000 [approximately $36,000 USD]. However, Booth won't be keeping all the proceeds from the find to himself. He will be splitting the money with the owner of the property where the coins were found.

Booth is spending his share of the money on a down payment to buy a house for himself and his family, according to Express:

The discovery has been declared as treasure and the coins, which date from 209BC to 70AD, are being bought by the British Museum and Shropshire Museums, enabling Darren [Booth] to get a mortgage.

He described what it was like to discover the coins.

My detector was just bleeping all over the place and then I found the third [coin] and I called the organiser over to cordon the area off. [...] They were all scattered so we thought there was a chance the plough had struck a hoard and scattered these coins. [...] We think the coins were the pay of a legionary soldier. Maybe he buried it there, went out to fight in some campaign and never made it back. [...] It is remarkable to think that I was the first person to touch these coins in 2,000 years. You don't get that kind of feeling with any other hobby.

The British Museum is in possession of the 2,000-year-old coins. They were discovered in 2019.

I've recently become interested in buying a metal detector myself. Who knows what treasure I might find? It seems like fun to hunt for items buried in the ground.

It's exciting to think I could uncover something valuable. As I search for items, I can enjoy being outdoors and get some much-needed exercise. It's a win-win even if I don't find ancient Roman coins, but it will be a much bigger win if I do.

Have you ever tried to find buried treasure using a metal detector? Let me know. Comments are welcome.

