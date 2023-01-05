Traveling salesman mistakes glass Christmas tree ornaments for real icicles: 'That room is so cold you have icicles'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I'll never forget the Christmas ornaments we had when I was a child. We had the delicate vintage glass ornaments that belonged to my father's first wife, and we had tacky new plastic ornaments. There was nothing in between.

When my mother was a child, her parents often bought dry goods from a traveling salesman who went door to door in the neighborhood peddling his wares. The traveling salesman's items for sale included sheets, towels, rugs, and other household items.

One year, my grandmother wanted to buy slipcovers for the sofa and chairs in her living room. When the traveling salesman was in town, he measured the sofa and chairs for my grandmother in order to ensure the best fit.

It was early January, and my grandmother hadn't taken down the family Christmas tree in the living room yet.

The home didn't have central heating. It relied on a single gas stove that had to heat the entire house, including two bedrooms located at the exact opposite ends of the house. It was always cold in the winter unless you pulled up a chair to the stove that served as a heating source.

My grandmother didn't like to spend a lot of money heating the house, and she couldn't afford to buy space heaters. As a result, the living room was always ice cold.

The salesman took the measurements he needed, all the while sneaking glances at the tree in the corner of the room. When the job was completed, he pulled my grandmother aside.

"That room is so cold you have icicles in the branches of your Christmas tree," he told her.

My mother translated for the traveling salesman because he didn't speak Portuguese, my grandmother's native language. When my mother told my grandmother what the man had said, she burst into laughter.

The icicles were fake.

My mother explained to the salesman that the icicles were glass Christmas tree decorations. He was so surprised that he insisted on examining them himself. Sure enough, they were fake.

After he finished joining in my grandmother's laughter, he asked where she had bought the realistic glass icicles. "They really had me fooled," he said.

My grandmother got her replacement slipcovers for the living room sofa and chairs. They were comfortable and looked great even if the room was ice-cold until spring.

As far as the glass icicle Christmas tree ornaments, I suppose it's a testament to the manufacturer that they were so convincing. To be honest, I wish I'd inherited them.

