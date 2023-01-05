Woman furious when coworker takes home all the muffins she baked for the entire office

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo byJoshua FloresonUnsplash

I'm not much of a cook; I'm not much of a baker either. However, every now and again, I get the urge to whip up a pan of lasagne or a batch of muffins. They don't turn out half bad.

When I worked in an office, I decided to bake muffins to share with everyone at work. I greased two dozen muffin cups, stirred up the batter, and baked twenty-four fluffy blueberry muffins.

I waited for them to cool before packing them carefully to bring to work in the morning. I was proud of those muffins, and I couldn't wait to share them with everyone, almost everyone.

There was one woman in my department whom I couldn't stand. She was welcome to have a muffin, too. I just hoped she wouldn't say anything nasty about my baking skills.

My muffins were moist and delicious. I ought to know; I tried one myself. However, by the end of the day, the vast majority of the muffins remained uneaten.

I wasn't sad about it. I'd done my best to share with my coworkers, and a few of them had actually enjoyed a muffin. The rest of the muffins would make a delicious breakfast or snack for me over the next week. It was a win-win.

Remember the one woman I couldn't stand? Well, she was the only one who thanked me for baking the muffins. "I enjoyed them so much," she told me. "Could I take home a muffin to my daughter?"

"Of course," I replied. I must have been beaming. I never expected my greatest office nemesis to be the biggest fan of my homemade muffins. I felt flattered.

My joy turned to dismay as my coworker picked up the tray of muffins and upended it into a large plastic Ziploc bag. "Thank you," she said. "My kids will really enjoy them."

I watched the muffins slide off the tray into the bag.

She didn't leave behind a single muffin, and I was too embarrassed to say anything about it. I was certain she'd asked to bring home "a muffin," not all the muffins, but I let it go.

How could I ask her to give back the muffins? I was furious, but I didn't want to fight over muffins.

It was the last time I ever brought baked goods or anything else, into the office to share with my coworkers. In the end, the stress wasn't worth it, especially when one woman got the lion's share of my muffins.

Would you have said something? Or would you have kept silent as your least favorite person in the office took more than her fair share of muffins home for her family? Comments are welcome.

