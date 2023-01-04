'It's no wonder I grew up to have an eating disorder': Family bribes little girl to lose 5 pounds in a single week

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I wasn't fat as a child. Perhaps because I was less skeletal than the other kids, some people perceived me as fat. I wasn't fat; I was robust. I may have been chubby or perhaps a few pounds overweight, but I wasn't fat.

Maybe I was heavier and heartier than the bony little kids you see in every elementary school, but I wasn't fat. I wish I realized it back then. It would have saved me a lot of trouble.

For breakfast on weekends, there was nothing I loved better than toasted Wonder Bread slathered in Heinz ketchup. I'd toast two slices at a time, slather, eat, toast, repeat.

My weekend breakfast routine may have been part of the reason why I was stockier than the other kids my age. At least that's what my older sibling's girlfriend must have assumed when she saw me eating my Wonder Bread and ketchup breakfast one Saturday morning.

"If you lose five pounds in one week, I'll pay you five dollars," she said.

"I'll pay you five dollars, too," my father said.

"And I'll give you another five dollars." My mother joined in. Traitor.

It's no wonder I grew up to have an eating disorder.

Despite constant reminders throughout the week that I should be focusing on my five-pound weight loss goal and my subsequent potential fifteen-dollar winnings, I still drank Mountain Dew, ate M&Ms, and toasted my favorite Wonder Bread as often as I could get my hands on it.

By the end of the week, I had not lost five pounds. I did not collect fifteen dollars. However, I think the seeds of a lifelong eating disorder may have been planted that day.

I was still in elementary school.

By the time I turned ten, I was obsessed with my weight.

I don't have children of my own, so I can't say how I'd raise a child with a better-than-average appetite, but I'm fairly certain bribing them to lose weight by offering them five bucks if they lose five pounds in a week isn't it.

As a parent, I like to think I would strive to instill healthy eating habits in my children. That means allowing them to indulge occasionally and not pressuring them over their weight or body image.

I believe if children are taught from an early age how to eat healthfully, they will be better equipped to make the right decisions as they grow into adulthood. It's not just about having a healthy body, but also a healthy mind.

Eating disorders can have devastating effects on people of any age, but especially young children. Trust me. I know from personal experience.

