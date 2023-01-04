Man furious when woman refuses to attend charity golf event on day off: 'It's part of your job; you don't have a choice'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash

My first full-time job was at a bank; my last full-time job was at a bank. Both jobs expected me to attend work-related events during my time off.

During my first full-time employment, I obeyed. I attended all sorts of events, and many of them included tall glasses of champagne and dancing. That wasn't so bad.

During my last full-time employment, the manager in charge of planning events asked me to join a team that was planning a charity gold event. I don't recall which charity would be the beneficiary of the proceeds.

Unlike most events planned at work, this event was to be held on a Sunday at a golf course. I didn't want to spend my day off at a golf course, and I didn't want to spend my day off working at a charity event.

I declined to be part of the manager's planning committee. Furthermore, I was proud of myself for declining. Volunteer work should be voluntary, not compulsory. It's in the name.

Unfortunately, he didn't see it that way.

I watched the expression on his face change from benevolence to fury. It was like no one had ever turned him down before. "It's part of your job; you don't have a choice."

I confirmed that the event would be held on my day off and without pay. "That means it's not part of my job," I told him. "And just so you know, I will never participate in a work-sponsored event on my day off."

"Well, why not?" he bellowed.

"Because it's my day off," I replied. "I only get two days off per week, and I have things to do," I said. I admit it. I was getting defensive.

"Come on. You have to do it," he said. "It's just one day."

"No," I replied firmly. With that, I walked back to my desk, fuming inside.

The problem was the charity event. Charity events are important. However, as someone who suffers from extreme anxiety, planning and hosting a charity event would have been a nightmare.

Admittedly, I didn't mention my anxiety to my persistent manager. I omitted that information for a couple of reasons, beginning with this one: My anxiety wasn't any of his business.

I felt my other reasons for refusing to attend the charity golf event on my day off were valid enough without mentioning my anxiety, starting with the fact that I simply didn't want to. I refuse to allow my employer or an agent of my employer to force me to do something I don't want to do on my day off.

It was bad enough having to show up for work.

What do you think? Is your time off sacred, or should you be compelled to attend work-related events on your days off? Comments are welcome.

