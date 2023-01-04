Man rescues guinea pigs, rats, mice from pet shop trash: 'Were you just going to toss them in the dumpster to die?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former pet store employee, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Dan Barrett on Unsplash

I almost got a job at a pet store years ago. It would have been a disaster. Although I could entertain puppies until the cows come home, I didn't have a similar affinity for creatures such as mice, rats, ferrets, snakes, or tarantulas.

During the job interview, the store manager specifically asked me whether I'd be willing to handle snakes and tarantulas. I smiled, nodded my head, and pretended that I didn't run screaming every time I saw a garter snake in the garden or a spider in the house.

I was unemployed, and I really needed a job. That's why I lied about my tolerance for spiders and snakes. Leaving the job interview, I was certain I'd aced all the questions, but the pet store manager never called back. I was so grateful for that.

In the end, I knew I couldn't have handled a tarantula. Maybe my face gave me away.

My boyfriend worked at a different pet shop. He worked with small animals such as guinea pigs, rats, mice, and ferrets. Spiders and snakes were handled by employees from another department. He really lucked out. Spiders and snakes made him squeamish, too.

He loved working with small mammals. While he didn't get to enjoy the puppies and kittens since they, too, were covered by a separate department, he enjoyed the mice, rats, ferrets, and guinea pigs... especially the guinea pigs. They were the best part of his job.

That's why he was so upset when several of the mice, rats, and guinea pigs came down with an illness. They were tired and listless. The guinea pigs sniffled and sneezed. To my boyfriend, who was not qualified to diagnose the animals, they appeared to have come down with a cold.

The next day, he found them all in the bottom of the trash barrel in the back room. He was horrified. "Who threw these animals in the trash?" he demanded.

No one answered.

The animals were mixed in with empty soda cans, used latex gloves, and fast-food wrappers.

He gently upturned the trash barrel and shook the sick animals onto the floor with their bedding of garbage. "Were you just going to toss them in the dumpster to die?" he asked no one in particular.

Again. No answer.

So he packed the sick animals into a pair of plastic carriers and brought them home where he nursed them back to health and kept them as pets. Not long after, he was fired for "unrelated" offenses. Why was he really fired?

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

