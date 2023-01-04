Man banned from Wendy's for life due to disagreement over mayonnaise on burgers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Years ago, I dated a man who hated mayonnaise, but he loved going to Wendy's. The only problem was Wendy's defaults to mayo on most of its burgers.

When we first started dating, I was annoyed to see him ordering burgers that came with mayo only to send them back insisting he didn't ask for mayo. As a result, I took over ordering his meals whenever we were together.

It was surprising how many times he still got mayonnaise even after I started ordering his food clearly and asking them to hold the mayo. I'd say the burgers still came with mayonnaise fifty percent of the time.

Since receiving mayo on his burger made him disproportionately angry, I also took over the task of returning his burgers for him and politely explaining that I'd ordered them without mayo. It made things slightly easier than letting him handle the burger exchange himself.

It was still annoying. I was annoyed by the grown man who couldn't handle his burger order patiently or just scrape the mayonnaise off his burger. Better yet, he could have ordered a burger that didn't default to mayo as a topping. That would have solved the problem immediately.

I was also annoyed by the workers' inability to handle a special order fifty percent of the time, but I never took it out on them. They were busy and working hard. I'm sure special orders were a real pain in the buns.

One day, I was driving to Wendy's with my boyfriend in the passenger seat when he asked me where I was going in an alarmed voice. I told him we were going to Wendy's.

"I can't go there anymore," he replied. "They banned me for life."

"Wendy's banned you?" I echoed. "What do you mean Wendy's banned you? Why did they ban you? When did they ban you?"

Apparently, my boyfriend had gone to Wendy's the night before, and he'd received his burgers smothered in mayonnaise as usual. While I don't know all the details since I wasn't there, I understand there was some shouting that escalated to burgers being tossed around the fast-food restaurant like greasy footballs.

The manager got involved and banned my boyfriend for life. I can't say I blame him.

Although I've never worked at a restaurant, I spent a fair amount of time manning an ice cream stand. I never had any customers who behaved worse than my boyfriend behaved at Wendy's, and I'm grateful for that.

Have you ever worked in the fast-food industry? How difficult is it when customers make special requests such as "no mayo"? Comments are welcome.

