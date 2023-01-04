Teen girl horrified when KFC chicken sandwich has bones in it: 'I wouldn't eat chicken sandwiches for years after that'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

They say you never forget your first time: your first day of school, your first crush, your first date, your first love. Well, I'll never forget my first KFC chicken sandwich.

I was a picky eater whose favorite food was the humble cheeseburger. If it wasn't a cheeseburger, it wasn't as good.

My mother took me to Kentucky Fried Chicken one day, and I was disappointed to learn they didn't serve cheeseburgers.

"You like chicken," my mother said. "Why don't you order a chicken sandwich?"

That sounded almost good enough. I ordered a chicken sandwich.

The worker placed the food on the tray, and I carried it to a table where my mother and I could enjoy our lunch. I unwrapped my sandwich, and I had to admit it looked pretty good.

It was a nice big bun with an even bigger chicken breast nestled among lettuce leaves and sliced tomato. "I can work with this," I thought.

I was in for a big surprise when I took a bite of my first KFC chicken sandwich. It was full of bones.

There's nothing I like less than a mouthful of surprise chicken bones. I moved the bite of food from my mouth to a napkin and inspected the sandwich.

Sure enough, the chicken breast they'd used for my sandwich was the bone-in kind. I was baffled. Who makes a sandwich with bones?

Apparently, KFC does. Or they did on that fateful day.

I wouldn't eat chicken sandwiches for years after that. I refused to eat another chicken sandwich because I actually believed the chicken bones were intentional and that I'd been too naive to realize bones came in chicken sandwiches before that day. I was disgusted by it, and I couldn't believe anyone would order such a thing, but I assumed that's just the way it was.

I was willing to accept it; I just wasn't willing to eat it.

As a rule, I don't eat any food with bones in it. I don't eat ribs or chicken wings. I don't eat drumsticks or T-bone steaks. I like my food boneless, and my experience with that KFC chicken sandwich taught me that chicken sandwiches were off the menu.

It took years before I learned my initial instincts had been correct. Bones have no place inside sandwiches.

Now, I enjoy the occasional chicken sandwich, even if it's from KFC, and I know if I come across any bones, it's a mistake and not the rule.

Today, I'd probably return the sandwich and politely ask for another minus the bones. When I was a teen and received my bony sandwich, I powered through the bun, lettuce, and tomato, but I discarded the breaded chicken breast with its cargo of pointy little bones.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

