Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Teresa Jang on Unsplash

My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."

Her mother didn't allow her or her three siblings to bathe daily. Bathing in the bathtub was a luxury saved for the homeowner. Everyone else was relegated to bathing in the sink.

My grandmother allowed her four children to change into fresh underwear every morning, but the three girls only got a clean bra on washday. It wasn't washday. Therefore, my mother wasn't wearing a clean bra.

The idea of the school nurse seeing her yellowed brassiere sent my mother into a fit of anxiety. Nonetheless, she got in line with the other teen girls and removed her blouse when she was instructed.

The school nurse stood behind her, stretched out the waistband of her skirt, and announced, "You need to take a hot bath and put on a clean brassiere."

"I should have said, 'Great. Can I go to your house to take a bath?' She would have been in shock," my mother told me.

When my mother got home from school, she told my grandmother what the school nurse had said.

"Don't be foolish," my grandmother told her. "If we all took baths in this house, we would run out of water." That was that. Case closed. Nobody overruled my grandmother. Not even a school nurse.

When I was in elementary school, I was terrified of taking a shower and rarely allowed my mother to wash my hair. Fortunately, we didn't have cleanliness inspections. What we did have was annual inspections for lice.

I never knew that day was coming in advance. My mother would send me to school in tight braids, and the school nurse would pull off one rubber band, loosen the braid, and run a popsicle-stick-like tongue depressor over my scalp.

Every year, she wrote the same words on a piece of paper and sent it home with me. "No lice. Dirty hair. Need to wash."

So I can understand how my mother felt when her school nurse told her to take a bath. It's not a great feeling. Like my mother, I have greatly improved my hygiene since becoming an adult.

I don't have children of my own, but I suspect cleanliness inspections have fallen out of favor, but I'll bet they still check for lice. Am I right? If you have kids in the school system, let me know.

