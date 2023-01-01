Morbidly obese middle-age woman catfishes younger man with pictures of a model half her size and half her weight

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother worked with a young man who was a great guy. Unfortunately, a multiple sclerosis diagnosis made it difficult for him to meet women or date successfully. He had some challenges moving and speaking, but he worked side by side with my mother and held his own despite the many obstacles that plagued him.

One day, he excitedly told my mother he had met a woman online. While they hadn't seen each other in person yet, he was sure she was the one. He told my mother he was well on his way to falling in love sight unseen.

Well, he'd seen her pictures, of course. They just hadn't met face to face.

He showed my mother photos of a modelesque creature with a perfect face and a stunning figure. They planned to meet up for coffee in a week, and he couldn't wait. He confessed to my mother she was the woman of his dreams, and he was already planning to propose to her.

"Don't you think you're moving a little too fast?" my mother asked him.

He didn't answer; he was too busy gazing at pictures of his online beloved on his phone. "She's so pretty," he said reverently.

On the appointed day of their meeting, he drove to a nearby coffee shop. He was an hour early so he sat in his car and waited. And waited.

Every time a car pulled into the lot, he perked up, thinking it was her. He got excited when he saw a car pull into a handicapped-accessible parking spot near the door, but when the door swung open and a morbidly obese middle-aged woman climbed out, he knew it wasn't her.

The woman looked nothing like the photos on his phone.

Finally, he decided to wait for his date inside the coffee shop. He noticed the obese woman from earlier sitting alone at a small table.

She seemed to be looking for someone. When her eyes met his, she smiled. Then she called out his name.

He was so confused. The signs should have been clear, but he was so convinced he'd be meeting the woman from the pictures that he couldn't put it together. This was his date.

Some people are obese. There wasn't anything inherently wrong with the woman's weight other than that she'd lied about it.

Likewise, she seemed a bit older than she had indicated online. There's nothing wrong with being middle-aged; we all get there eventually god willing. It was the lie that was wrong, not her age or her weight.

Not wanting to appear rude or disappointed, he sat down with the woman. They chatted for hours about everything except the photos she'd sent him where she appeared half her current size and age. That seemed unimportant.

Later on, he would tell my mother that he really did meet his dream girl. They married within a month. It was a catfishing story with an uncommonly happy ending.

