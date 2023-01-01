Woman works 2 jobs to afford 'bridezilla' daughter's extravagant wedding gown

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I got married in a white twenty-dollar party dress with uneven ruffles and a cheap cardboard-lined belt. Unfortunately, I put even less care into choosing my groom than I had put into choosing my wedding dress. And it showed both in my wedding day photos and my marriage.

Every bride deserves to feel beautiful on her wedding day. You can see the happiness on the bride's face as she walks down the aisle. Part of that happiness can usually be attributed to the wedding gown.

Choosing the perfect wedding gown is nearly as important as choosing the perfect groom. At least, that's what my aunt thought. According to my mother, my aunt was insufferable when it came time to shop for her wedding dress.

The television show Say Yes to the Dress didn't exist yet. Neither did the word "bridezilla." Yet my mother told me my aunt was the ultimate bridezilla, and she would have been right at home on Say Yes to the Dress, "except they wouldn't have been able to stand her."

When my grandmother kindly told my aunt she would pay for her wedding gown, my grandmother never imagined she'd have to pick up a second job to afford it. She'd assumed incorrectly that my aunt would stay within some unstated budget. My aunt had other plans: to create the most extravagant wedding gown the family had ever seen.

She chose the bodice from one gown, the skirt of another, and the sleeves of a third then commanded the seamstress to cobble them all together into something unique and costly. My aunt was not the type of woman who would be content to wear something off the rack. She was extremely fashion-conscious.

We are talking about a woman who nearly relieved my mother of her bridesmaid duties for not losing enough weight before the bridesmaids' dress fitting. My mother weighed in at a whopping 135 pounds when her sister asked her to lose weight.

My grandfather was displeased when he learned of the expensive gown, but he was a kind and generous man. He didn't say much about the unnecessary expense. Besides, he was already working over forty hours per week at a steel mill. He couldn't physically handle a second job. So my grandmother absorbed all the pressure of keeping her word and paying for the gown.

Personally, I couldn't bear the thought of my mother working two jobs to afford something as frivolous as my wedding gown. I'd rather get married in a cheap party dress every time.

