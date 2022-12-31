'Time to peel the potatoes': My grandmother started work at 4:30 a.m. peeling potatoes to support her family

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Simona Sergi on Unsplash

I've had a lot of crummy jobs with lousy schedules but nothing as lousy as showing up for work at 4:40 a.m. to sort and peel potatoes.

My grandmother's first job after moving to the United States from the Azores was working in a potato factory sorting potatoes into three categories for local restaurants.

"Time to peel the potatoes," she'd announce to her sleeping husband and their three children as she walked out the door in time to arrive at work for her 4:30 a.m. shift.

Of course, she didn't say it in English. She didn't speak English. So she'd say it in Portuguese.

"Horas de descascar as batatas."

First, there were the baking potatoes; these were the most handsome of potatoes and would go to fine restaurants. Then there were potatoes for mashing; these potatoes were nearly as handsome as the baking potatoes, but some flaw or defect made them unsuitable to be seen with their skins intact so they were mashed for the fancy restaurants. The last category of potatoes was made up of the spuds that would be peeled and used for French fries at less fancy establishments such as diners and family restaurants.

The first McDonald's didn't even exist yet.

My grandmother stood at a conveyor belt sorting potatoes as they sped by. When she spotted potatoes with craters or eyes, she quicked scooped them out with her cutting tool. It was a fast-paced job, and my grandmother loved it. The best part about starting work at 4:30 a.m. was coming home while it was still early enough in the day to get stuff done. Like napping.

The workday began early so they could get their freshly sorted, washed, and peeled potatoes to the restaurants in time for the lunch and dinner crowds. They also sliced and diced cabbage and carrots for fresh coleslaw using a machine.

According to my grandmother, the machine was complicated to use and only a few select workers were allowed to chop the coleslaw. She wasn't one of them, but that was fine with her. She preferred working with the potatoes.

She worked that job for years. It was her only opportunity to earn a salary to help support and feed her family. My grandfather worked at a steel mill. With four children, it took both their salaries to make ends meet.

They were as hardworking as they were poor, and years of working at the potato factory and decades of working at the steel mill never raised their social status. But they were happy, especially on their days off, and that's all that mattered.