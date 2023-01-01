Family of 6 lives in house with no walls: 'We had cold running water and went into the woods when we needed to go potty'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Josue Michel on Unsplash

When my family moved from the Azores to the United States, my mother, her three siblings, and their parents lived in a house with no walls. The house had exterior walls, of course. Otherwise, no one could rightfully call it a house at all. However, the house was missing interior walls, and without interior walls, the house was also missing any semblance of privacy.

With six people and no walls, my grandmother hung ropes across the room and carefully arranged blankets over the ropes to create makeshift dividers to separate the adults' sleeping quarters from the kids. My mother, her two sisters, and her brother all shared the same sleeping area whether they wanted to or not.

No matter how hot it was outside, my grandmother cooked on a wood-burning stove. My grandfather chopped wood from fallen trees on the property to feed the woodstove.

Without proper walls, the entire house heated up whenever my grandmother cooked. It was a fine arrangement during cooler weather. In the summer months, it felt like an inferno.

They were lucky to have a single faucet with cold running water in the house. There was no hot water, no shower, no bathtub, and no toilet, but at least they had running water for drinking and cooking.

"We had cold running water and went into the woods when we needed to go potty," my mother told me. "We didn't have indoor plumbing in the Azores, but at least the weather was warm all the time. Imagine walking into the woods to use the 'bathroom' in a snowstorm. That's what it was like when I first moved to this country."

My aunt was so riddled with anxiety every time she had to walk into the woods in lieu of using a loo that she frequently passed out. Of all the family members, she had the hardest time adjusting to life in her new country.

The house with no walls was a nightmare for them all, but it was all they had. My grandfather was so depressed with the arrangement that he considered going back to the old country, but he decided to tough it out.

Finally, they moved to a six-family house with plenty of walls and separate bedrooms for the parents and children. There was even a single toilet in the basement that all six families shared. It was a huge step up from walking into the woods every time nature called.

Can you imagine living without privacy, hot running water, or an indoor bathroom? I can't. Personally, I'll be the first to admit I take all those modern conveniences for granted. Do you?

Comments are welcome.