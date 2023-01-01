Pregnant woman sickened when she finds bristly hair on her fried pork chop: 'It scratched my throat the whole way down'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I don't eat pork with one exception: bacon. I've known vegans who make exceptions for bacon like the friend of that woman who wrote Eat, Pray, Love.

My mother doesn't like pork either. So maybe I take after her. She's not as crazy about bacon as I am, but she'll eat it now and then. However, she doesn't enjoy eating fried pork, especially since she had a bad experience with a hunk of hairy fried pork prepared by her sister-in-law.

When my parents accepted a dinner invitation from my father's sister and her husband, they didn't know pork was on the menu. My mother wanted to back out of their dinner plans the moment she heard about the fried pork.

My mother was seven months pregnant, and nothing was less appealing to her than pork. Just the smell of it cooking made her extremely ill. Not wanting to be rude, she ultimately decided to go through with the dinner as best she could.

Her stomach was already roiling when my aunt placed a plate of fried pork in front of her. "Just looking at it and smelling it made me sick," my mother told me, "but I didn't want her to think I had a problem with her cooking."

My mother sliced her pork and took a big bite. She figured the larger the bites, the sooner it would be over with. Then she could go home and relax.

Alas, the huge piece of pork in her mouth was bristly. I'm not the world's best cook, but even I know that's not supposed to happen.

"It scratched my throat the whole way down," my mother told me. "I don't know how I ate as much as I did. I just wanted to get out of there."

In the end, my mother hid as much of the pork as she could squirrel away into her dinner napkin. Then she sneaked it into her purse to throw it away later at home.

My aunt commented on how much my mother enjoyed her meal, making my mother wish she had the nerve to tell her she would have enjoyed it more if she'd given the pig a shave before cooking it.

Needless to say, my mother never enjoyed my aunt's cooking, especially after that day. But nothing compared to the horror of that hairy pork, not even the bag of salty meatballs in a plastic bag she sent home to my mother one day via my dad.

Those meatballs went directly into the trash.

Would you eat something you didn't like just to be polite? What about pork with the bristles still attached? Surely there's a limit to what a guest should pretend to like just to please their host.

