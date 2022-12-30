'You didn't know he was gay?': Neighbor catches woman’s boyfriend and her best friend's boyfriend kissing in secret

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Los Muertos Crew/Pexels

My first official boyfriend lived up the street; we dated for one year.

My boyfriend's best friend lived right next door to me; they were inseparable. Maybe I should have suspected something was awry, but my best friend and I were inseparable, too. So their close relationship seemed perfectly natural to me.

My best friend had a crush on my boyfriend's best friend. I encouraged her to make the first move. After all, if my best friend and I dated two men who were also best friends, it would provide countless opportunities for fun double dates. Or so I thought.

Everything went according to plan, at first. My best friend and my boyfriend's best friend began dating. My friend was ecstatic. So was I, but we never did get together for a double date.

I already mentioned that my boyfriend's best friend lived next door to me. He lived in a three-family house with his parents. A widowed woman and her single adult daughter lived beneath them; a couple with small children lived above them.

One day, the woman who lived on the first floor heard a lot of noise coming from the second floor where my boyfriend was visiting with his friend. Music blared from the second floor, and the downstairs neighbor wanted no part of it.

She marched upstairs to complain. When no one answered the door, she decided to take matters into her own hands and try the doorknob.

The doorknob turned, and the door opened in her hands. With the door open, the music sounded even louder.

Thinking her upstairs neighbors had gone out, leaving their radio on, my neighbor took a few steps into the apartment. Then a few more. She told me she was looking for the source of the music so she could turn it off, helpfully, and go back downstairs when it happened.

As she walked around the apartment toward the music source, she spotted my boyfriend and his best friend, who was now my best friend's boyfriend, locked in a romantic embrace. They were kissing.

My neighbor fled the apartment. Gossip like this couldn't wait for long. It needed to spread quickly and efficiently like butter on a hot bagel.

The neighbor couldn't wait to share the news. She told my mother all about it while leaning over the fence that separated our garden from her parking space.

Then she called me over to give me the details. "You didn't know he was gay?" she asked me. "I caught him kissing his friend."

I started walking away; I didn't want to hear it.

My neighbor shouted at my retreating back until I returned to the property line to hear more details.

When I asked my boyfriend about it later, he denied everything. I don't know if I believed him, but we didn't break up over it despite my neighbor's efforts.

