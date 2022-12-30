'Sorry, I should have brought you a bunny buddy': Man gives all his dates a hand-carved rabbit except me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Alexas Fotos/Pexels

It was my first real date, and I didn't know what to expect. I was understandably nervous as I waited for the young man I'd met on a ferry boat to meet me in a public parking lot on the outskirts of my neighborhood.

I couldn't have him pick me up at home because my mother and I had decided to hide my interest in boys from my father. I was in high school, and all the other girls were already dating. But my father was old-fashioned and expected me to remain his little girl forever.

Once my date and I found each other in the parking lot near the marina, I climbed into his car and tried to figure out how to make small talk. It wasn't easy. I was in uncharted waters.

While I can't remember the first words we spoke to each other, I do remember this. He apologized for the gift he didn't bring.

"Sorry, I should have brought you a bunny buddy," he said as if I should have known what that meant.

I sat silently in confusion. Then I asked the obvious question. "What's a bunny buddy?" I asked.

"Well. You see," he said. "My friends and I carve these little wooden rabbits. Then when we take a girl on a date, we give her a carved bunny buddy to remember us by."

It's funny because he gave all his other dates a carved rabbit to remember him by, and they probably remember him less than the one girl, me, who didn't get a bunny. I remember feeling a little jealous and bothered that he hadn't brought me one.

On the other hand, wasn't it less special to receive a hand-carved wooden bunny than not to receive one considering how he and his friends passed them out like candy on All Hallows' Eve? Maybe not receiving a bunny was the real gift.

I don't remember him fondly, but I do remember him. Either way, I never forgot him, and that's saying something, I suppose. At the very least, it's fodder for my writing.

Any thought that I might receive a hand-carved trinket on our second date was dashed when he didn't ask me on a second date. In fact, he never called me again.

I may have called him a time or two, but I gave up rather quickly. It just wasn't a good fit for either of us, but I would have kept that bunny if he'd given me one. I love tchotchkes and souvenirs.

What do you think? Would you be jealous or disappointed if you were in my shoes? Comments are welcome.