'Nobody told me birth control wasn't 100% effective': Foster child forced to take birth control pills, gets pregnant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Monstera/Pexels

I'll never forget Christine. She was the close friend of a younger family member, and I saw her on a fairly regular basis. Christine's mother had gotten herself mixed up with the wrong crowd, and her father hadn't been seen since she was born.

Through no actions of her own, Christine ended up in foster care at the age of thirteen. She was placed with a family whom she didn't like.

Her new foster parents had some strict rules, including forcing all their foster children with uteruses to take birth control pills as soon as they turned fifteen. When Christine turned fifteen, they took her to the doctor's and made sure to get a prescription for Christine.

Christine didn't want to take birth control pills, and she didn't feel she needed them since she didn't have a boyfriend or go on dates. But her foster parents insisted. They didn't give her a choice.

Taking birth control pills should be an individual choice, not a choice made by a pair of foster parents who provided her with the bare minimum of care.

To my surprise, Christine got pregnant not long after telling me about how her foster parents had insisted on her taking birth control pills. Sadly, the father of her child wanted nothing to do with her or the baby.

Christine told me she wouldn't have gotten pregnant if her foster parents hadn't insisted on making her take birth control. "I figured I might as well get involved with boys since that's what they clearly expected of me," she said.

"Nobody told me birth control wasn't 100% effective. They just told me to take the pills. I would have remained celibate if I had known."

As soon as she turned eighteen, the foster care system helped her find an apartment for herself and her child. It was the first taste of freedom and happiness she'd ever had.

Her story still affects me. No one should be forced to take birth control pills against their will and without their consent. In Christine's case, it ended up costing her dearly.

No young woman deserves to have decisions about their body made for them by someone else, no matter the circumstances. I hope that no one ever has to go through something like this again.

My heart goes out to anyone who is in a similar situation as Christine once was. If you are a foster care parent, please be sure not to make any medical decisions for your young charges unless absolutely necessary. Teenagers are capable of making their own choices about their bodies in many cases, and we should respect them.

