Man gaslights girlfriend when she asks about his female friend: 'I don't know who you're talking about'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444glq_0jv5gVVq00
Photo bycottonbro studio/Pexels

I met a man at work, and we became friends. I wasn't looking for a new friend, but he was persistent.

He started following me around whenever he could. When I took a break, he took a break. If I ate lunch, he ate lunch. When I went to grab a cup of coffee at the community coffee pot, he was always right behind me by the time I opened my sugar packets.

We struck up a friendship outside of work. Not in person, not right away. We texted often, sent messages back and forth, and exchanged random pictures.

He sent me a picture of his platonic friend Kelly. She was a woman he'd met online. She was romantically interested in him, but he didn't return her feelings. At least, that's what he told me.

He sent me several more pictures of her, and while I didn't save her photos, her face grew familiar enough that I'd recognize her if I saw her again.

"Kelly, Kelly, Kelly." Finally, he stopped talking about her. That was a good thing because our friendship quickly stampeded into a romance. And that's when the story of Kelly went awry.

He didn't mention her for a very long time. Eventually, I decided to ask whether he was still in touch with her as a friend. As his girlfriend, I figured I had a right to know.

"Who's Kelly?" he replied.

I described her. I told him about the pictures of her he'd sent me, and I told him the things he said about her, and the way they'd met. I told him how she was romantically interested in him, but he'd decided not to date her.

None of it rang a bell.

"I don't know who you're talking about," he insisted. "I've never had a friend named Kelly. There is no Kelly."

I swear there was a Kelly. So who was his platonic friend Kelly? And what became of her?

Then one day, he showed me a picture of his most recent girlfriend before me, Cassie. His ex-girlfriend Cassie bore a striking resemblance to the woman he'd once told me was a friend named Kelly.

"Isn't that Kelly?" I asked.

"No," he replied. "I don't know anyone named Kelly."

I sighed. "Kelly," I repeated. "When you and I first started talking, you sent me pictures of your friend Kelly. You said you met her online, and she wanted to date you, but you weren't interested in dating her."

"There is no Kelly," he said, not for the first time.

Were Kelly and Cassie the same person? I think so. Furthermore, I think my boyfriend was gaslighting me by denying it.

Unfortunately, it took me years to realize he was gaslighting me. Fortunately, we broke up years ago for reasons that had nothing to do with Kelly/Cassie.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

