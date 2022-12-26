Hotel guest insists housekeepers finish her half-eaten leftovers: 'If you don't eat it, I'll just throw it in the trash'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

I worked as a hotel housekeeper. The other housekeepers and I often took unopened food left behind in hotel rooms.

Guests left behind everything from frozen burritos and canned soup to unopened cases of beer.

One day, a hotel guest came out of her room to offer me and my coworker a disposable aluminum foil pan half full of kugel. Taking home an unopened can of clam chowder is very different from eating out of a stranger's half-eaten pan of noodles.

"Would you like some kugel?" she asked. The hotel guest brandished the pan of noodles at me.

"No, thank you," I replied, dodging her outstretched aluminum pan.

"If you don't eat it, I'll just throw it in the trash," she said.

It confused me that she thought threatening to throw the food in the trash was a selling point. I had no intention of eating a stranger's crusty old kugel to save it from going to waste.

My coworker popped her head into the hallway to see what all the chatter was about.

The guest wasted no time. She spun around with her rejected kugel. "Would you like some kugel?" she asked my coworker. "If you don't eat it, I'll just throw it in the trash," she said.

My coworker had the same stunned and slightly disbelieving reaction I'd had. Being offered a pan of half-eaten kugel was a first for us.

Being offered a pan of half-eaten anything was a first for us.

We excused ourselves and made our way down the hallway to the next room that needed cleaning. After all, we were at work and couldn't stand around talking about kugel all day.

The woman followed us, still trumpeting about her gift of kugel and how it was either going to be eaten by us or thrown in the trash. She was relentless. She said she couldn't take it with her but hated to see it go to waste.

"I'd feel a lot better if you ate the kugel," she said.

My coworker and I both thanked the woman profusely and politely declined her offer again. We watched as she wheeled her suitcase down the hallway, pan of kugel in hand no doubt to offer to the front desk clerk on her way out.

The moral of the story is that while it's perfectly acceptable to take unopened food items from hotel rooms, one should never accept half-eaten pans of leftovers. It may be a generous and polite thing to do for the giver, but it's also a risky and unwise thing to do for the potential recipient. So if a hotel guest ever offers you half-eaten kugel, just say no.

