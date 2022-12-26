'I'm never coming back here again': Woman furious when worker prepares her food on a dirty sweatshirt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Have you ever watched a food service worker at a wiener joint line up a half dozen wieners on one arm and then add toppings such as mustard, relish, onions, meat sauce, and even celery salt, all while continuing to balance the wieners on their arm?

This practice was so common when I was a kid that we didn't even question it. As time wore on, I began to question the practice, which was unsanitary at best. How many people do you know who scrub their hands and arms from fingertips to elbows after using the bathroom? I know none.

There's nothing wrong with having body hair, specifically arm hair, but the sight of my lunch balancing atop a hairy arm did nothing for my appetite... yet I accepted it because that's the way I always saw it done.

On one occasion, I went to the wiener joint to pick up wieners for lunch for three people, including myself. I was hungry, but not too hungry to wonder about the employee who lined up wieners on the sleeve of her sweatshirt before adding the aforementioned toppings.

Was her sweatshirt clean? Did she wear it in the bathroom? Did she toss it onto the floor when she got warm? So many questions. No answers.

I stared at my food touching her dirty sweatshirt and wondered how this could still be the way things were being done in the 2020s. As I watched the way she handled my food, I grew increasingly furious. It was disgusting. She wasn't even wearing any gloves.

I turned to my companion and whispered, "I'm never coming back here again." I didn't want the food worker to hear me, and I didn't want to make a scene. I prefer to keep my feelings bottled inside so I don't end up on TikTok.

It can be rather disconcerting to see workers making food without gloves. While many restaurants and eateries are taking extra steps to ensure their employees are wearing gloves when handling food, it is still a cause for concern in some places, as not all employees may be aware of the potential risks and hazards associated with handling food without gloves.

In addition to potential contamination or illness, there is also the risk of bacteria that could be transferred to a customer's meal. Participating in safe food-handling practices is an important step for any restaurant staff, and wearing gloves whenever possible should always take precedence over not doing so.

It was the last time I visited that particular eatery. When my food was wrapped and ready to go, I paid for it and brought it home. Despite my reservations, I actually ate it. But I couldn't go back. I'd finally had enough.

It's a shame though because they tasted amazing.

How do you feel? Does it bother you when people prepare your food without gloves? What if they balanced your food on their hairy arms or dirty sweatshirts? Would that be a dealbreaker?

