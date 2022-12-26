Opinion: I loathe putting my dirty shoes in the same bag as my clean clothes at the hospital

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Several months ago, I rode to the local hospital in an ambulance due to a medical emergency. Upon my arrival, I was given a large clear plastic bag and instructed to place all my belongings inside it, including my shoes.

I was sick, but I wasn't too sick to recoil at the thought of having my clean clothes meet the dirty soles of my shoes.

Fighting waves of dizziness and nausea, I carefully pushed my shoes to the bottom of the bag, sole-side down. That way, I could roll up my clothes and place them gently atop my shoes without any part of them coming into contact with my soles. It wasn't a perfect solution, but it was a start.

The situation got me thinking. Why couldn't they provide a larger bag for clothing and other items and a smaller bag just for shoes?

After all, shouldn't hospitals be in favor of cleanliness? And what could be less clean than slipping into a brassiere or a t-shirt that's been mingling with germs from the parking lot asphalt? Think about it for a second.

I suppose there isn't much harm in the hem of your pants or the back of your knee rubbing against the soles of your shoes, but what about the cuffs of your sleeves? Would you want to rub them against the bottoms of your shoes and then scratch your face or rub your eyes with them?

Am I just extra?

Of course, if you know in advance that you're going to the hospital, you can always pack an extra bag for your shoes. That advice probably won't work in an emergency.

Sure, I carried my backpack with me when I went to the hospital in an ambulance, but it didn't have any plastic bags in it. I hadn't thought to pack any. And stuffing my dirty shoes inside the pockets of my backpack unprotected isn't the answer either, I'd never trust the interior of my backpack again.

I bet if I had asked nicely, I could have gotten one of those small clear trash can liners from a nurse. But I didn't really feel comfortable asking. I could have retrieved one of the spares from inside the trashcan myself, but that wouldn't really address the issue of germs.

Obviously, I know not everyone agrees with me. There are people who don't wash their hands after using a public restroom, people who don't hesitate about touching door handles and handrails at busy train stations with bare hands and then eat a snack or pop a mint into their mouths with those same hands.

We are not the same.

What do you think? Have you ever thought about it? Do you agree with me? Or do you just not care either way? Comments are welcome.

