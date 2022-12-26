'Mommy, we have to save the bird': Little boy insists on adopting an injured wild bird, leading to a broken finger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Children often want what they can't have.

When one little boy wanted to adopt a wild bird in distress, his mother knew it was a bad idea. "Mommy, we have to save the bird," he said the moment he spotted it hopping around the backyard with one wing outstretched.

"I don't know," the mother replied. "I don't think it's a good idea." She was right.

The little boy insisted on rescuing the bird, and finally, his mother said it was okay as long as they cleared the rescue with his father first.

She knew the child's father could be a little persnickety. He was not the kind of man who would take kindly to sharing his home with a random injured bird, despite his son's best intentions.

Mother and son collected the bird in a shoebox lined with paper towels and tried to figure out how to care for it. They didn't have anywhere to put the bird, and they couldn't keep it in a shoebox forever. Fortunately, they knew someone who had the perfect solution.

The little boy's grandmother had an antique birdcage, and she was more than happy to lend it for the occasion. So they packed the injured bird into the bird cage and set it in the back bedroom until they had a chance to discuss the new acquisition with the boy's father.

During dinner later that night after the boy's dad came home, they still hadn't broached the topic of the bird. The little boy must have gotten restless because he excused himself to use the bathroom and returned to the dinner table with his new pet.

A mild scuffle ensued with both parents and the child tugging at the cage at the same time. The little boy's mother caught her finger in the bird cage and her finger broke with a snap.

That ended the discussion about keeping the bird as a pet.

The woman went to the emergency room with a broken ring finger. Medical personnel set her finger in a split. The finger healed, but it was never straight again.

To this day, the woman can feel the rain before it starts falling thanks to the ache in her finger joint. It's a reminder of the day her son wanted to save the world, one injured bird at a time.

The little boy is a grown man now with children and grandchildren of his own; he doesn't have any pets. Not even a bird. Perhaps the experience soured him on the idea.

