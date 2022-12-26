Opinion: Is Noni juice a scam? Results after drinking it for Parkinson's disease

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgSOE_0juillQU00
Photo byAny Lane/Pexels

My father couldn't contain himself when his friend told him about a juice that would cure all his ailments. Unfortunately, the claims were false.

The reason my father's friend was keen to find a cure-all was that his own son suffered from a debilitating musculoskeletal illness for which there was no cure. Nobody wants to believe a loved one's suffering can't be cured.

A friend of a friend suggested Noni juice. What is Noni juice?

Noni juice is derived from the fruit of the Morinda citrifolia tree indigenous to Southeast Asia and Australasia. It has been promoted, illegally in several cases, as a cure for a number of human diseases. However, there is no evidence to support any claims of therapeutic benefit [Source].

Basically, my father's friend was about to spend a fortune on proverbial snake oil.

Not long after the young man began using Noni juice, he thought he felt an improvement, with the operative word being "thought." In the end, what he had experienced was either the insidious ebb and flow of his disease or a temporary placebo effect that couldn't be sustained as his disease progressed.

However, the initial "results" were sufficiently promising to a desperate man that my father's friend wound up recommending the useless juice to my father.

Doctors diagnosed my father with Parkinson's over a decade ago. When his friend suggested Noni juice might cure him, he was all in.

At the time, you couldn't order Noni juice online. You had to call a long-distance phone number and hope you got through. It could take hours to reach a live operator to place an order. So it was best to stock up whenever you had the chance.

We ordered cases of Noni juice at great personal expense. Our refrigerator was stuffed with it. There was Noni juice on every shelf. The entire family started drinking it. Who doesn't have an ailment or two that could use a miracle cure?

It didn't taste very good, but it wasn't supposed to taste good. It was supposed to make us feel good. So we drank it according to the instructions, and we waited. And waited.

Nothing happened. Not an ache or a pain or a sign or symptom was erased.

The Noni juice was a failure. Just like the acupuncture treatments and herbal powders and deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery my father would use in the future in futile attempts to stave off the progression of his Parkinson's disease.

Have you ever resorted to nontraditional methods to treat or cure what ails you? Comments are welcome.

Comments / 8

