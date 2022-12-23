Little boy takes first prize in 'smallest pet' contest: 'No one said I couldn't have ants as pets'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7nu0_0js1bMdT00
Photo byDennis/Pexels

When my brother was a little boy in elementary school, the teacher announced she was holding a contest as an extension of the usual show-and-tell. The child who brought the smallest pet to school would be crowned the winner.

There was only one problem. My family didn't have any small pets.

Our cat was quite ordinary in size and mean as a rattlesnake, so she would be of no assistance in winning. Our dog was a German shepherd. He was not anyone's idea of the smallest pet by any stretch of the imagination.

My brother came home from school and told my mother all about the smallest pet contest.

"We're not getting any small pets between today and tomorrow," she told him. "Maybe you can enter the next contest."

"I think I'll enter this one anyway," my brother said. He was always the picture of confidence.

He went to school the following day with a smile on his face. As far as my mother knew, he was going to school pet-free. She didn't know he had a plan.

Before entering the school building, my brother caught a few ants on the playground and put them in a matchbox in his pocket.

When it was time for the smallest pet contest, he whipped out his matchbox and displayed his collection of newly acquired ants.

The teacher seemed dubious.

"No one said I couldn't have ants as pets," he told her. "Ants count."

The teacher had to agree. She awarded him first place in the contest.

I can't remember who came in second and third place. Although I wasn't there, I'm sure my brother told us all about it when he got home.

He hung his first-place blue ribbon on his bedroom wall where it stayed until he moved out and got married in his twenties. While I don't know what became of his prized blue ribbon, I can remember the look of pride on his face as he tacked it to the wall.

It was his crowning achievement, at least in elementary school.

Sadly, my brother passed away before his thirtieth birthday. So I can't reminisce with him about the time he brought home the blue ribbon for the smallest pet.

However, my family still talks about that day and remembers it fondly. It's one of our warmest memories of how clever and resourceful my brother always was even as a child.

It was all good fun. His friends all supported his winning the prize even if his entry was a bit unusual. Although I don't know how the runners-up felt, I like to think they got a good laugh over it.

I know I did.

What do you think? Should ants qualify in a pet contest, or should my brother have been disqualified for his entry? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Kids# Parenting# School# Pets

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
264773 followers

More from Tracey Folly

'I don't know who you're talking about': Man gaslights girlfriend when she asks about his female friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and we became friends. I wasn't looking for a new friend, but he was persistent.

Read full story

Hotel guest insists housekeepers finish her half-eaten leftovers: 'If you don't eat it, I'll just throw it in the trash'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a hotel housekeeper. The other housekeepers and I often took unopened food left behind in hotel rooms.

Read full story
20 comments

'I'm never coming back here again': Woman furious when worker prepares her food on a dirty sweatshirt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever watched a food service worker at a wiener joint line up a half dozen wieners on one arm and then add toppings such as mustard, relish, onions, meat sauce, and even celery salt, all while continuing to balance the wieners on their arm?

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: I loathe putting my dirty shoes in the same bag as my clean clothes at the hospital

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Several months ago, I rode to the local hospital in an ambulance due to a medical emergency. Upon my arrival, I was given a large clear plastic bag and instructed to place all my belongings inside it, including my shoes.

Read full story
15 comments

'Mommy, we have to save the bird': Little boy insists on adopting an injured wild bird, leading to a broken finger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Children often want what they can't have.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Is Noni juice a scam? Results after drinking it for Parkinson's disease

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father couldn't contain himself when his friend told him about a juice that would cure all his ailments. Unfortunately, the claims were false.

Read full story
7 comments

Man loses vision in his left eye on the night before his wedding: 'He was in the military and never got hurt'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the military when he was young. He was stationed in India for a while when he was in the Portuguese Armed Forces. Nothing bad ever happened to him while he was serving overseas. After he was discharged, it was a different story.

Read full story
8 comments

'I love you, too': My boyfriend told me he loved me on our first date, and then he took it back

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who told me he loved me on our first date. I was surprised and not entirely pleased. Not knowing how to respond, I said it back.

Read full story
33 comments

'Don't worry, I'll keep your daughter safe': A stranger took my phone at the train station and sang Kumbaya to my mother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the first time I took the train by myself. In fact, the first time I took the train by myself was the first time I took the train at all.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman dies at work time clock: 'She punched in and punched out at the same time'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's coworker died as she was punching the clock at the start of her shift. She was a nice woman, who was popular among her peers.

Read full story
25 comments

Grandma refused to use the fan in the summer unless she was frying fish: 'Fans are for odors, not to cool you down'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, summertime in the 1950s was especially hot because not many people owned air conditioners. "We all suffered quietly and never complained," she said. "If you were hot, so was everyone else. Not even the stores or the movie theaters were air-conditioned."

Read full story
11 comments

'Her husband would never have an affair with me when his wife is so much more beautiful than I am': Woman tricks husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. If you've ever rented out your house to tenants, you know they can be, shall we say, out of the ordinary. My parents learned that lesson the hard way when they bought a three-family home for us to live in and began renting out the top two tenements to strangers.

Read full story

My grandparents lost their toilet to a tree: In the battle between nature and plastic plumbing, nature found a way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a little girl, I lived with my parents in a house that was almost directly across the street from the cottage where my paternal grandparents lived. While I was never fond of my grandparents, I did enjoy the decor in their home. They had salvaged ninety percent of their home goods from the garbage dump, and the result was eclectic and strange, just the way I like it.

Read full story
3 comments

Elderly man accidentally wears death metal band hat to coffee shop: 'You'll never guess what your hat says'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My father is eighty-two years old. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease over ten years ago. Around five years ago, he was forced to relinquish his driver's license because he couldn't control his hands and feet sufficiently to turn the wheel or press the gas and brake pedals, respectively.

Read full story
57 comments

'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.

Read full story
202 comments

Woman gives daughter-in-law personalized Christmas present with the wrong name printed on it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've never considered changing my last name for a man. When I got married at the age of nineteen, I kept my maiden name. It sure made things easier when I got divorced less than five years later. That wasn't part of my plan, but it worked out to my advantage. I couldn't imagine having to change my name twice in five years.

Read full story
8 comments

'I'm not a hoarder; I'm just a slob': Woman keeps open bag of potting soil spilled on floor for over a year

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have to admit it. My housekeeping skills were way below average as a nineteen-year-old newlywed.

Read full story
21 comments

'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.

Read full story
195 comments

Woman horrified to find 3 bushels of parsley on her steps: 'If I had wanted to harvest all that parsley, I would have'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are some people in this world who seem to get involved in everybody's business but their own. My paternal grandparents were like that.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy