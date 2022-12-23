Little boy takes first prize in 'smallest pet' contest: 'No one said I couldn't have ants as pets'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Dennis/Pexels

When my brother was a little boy in elementary school, the teacher announced she was holding a contest as an extension of the usual show-and-tell. The child who brought the smallest pet to school would be crowned the winner.

There was only one problem. My family didn't have any small pets.

Our cat was quite ordinary in size and mean as a rattlesnake, so she would be of no assistance in winning. Our dog was a German shepherd. He was not anyone's idea of the smallest pet by any stretch of the imagination.

My brother came home from school and told my mother all about the smallest pet contest.

"We're not getting any small pets between today and tomorrow," she told him. "Maybe you can enter the next contest."

"I think I'll enter this one anyway," my brother said. He was always the picture of confidence.

He went to school the following day with a smile on his face. As far as my mother knew, he was going to school pet-free. She didn't know he had a plan.

Before entering the school building, my brother caught a few ants on the playground and put them in a matchbox in his pocket.

When it was time for the smallest pet contest, he whipped out his matchbox and displayed his collection of newly acquired ants.

The teacher seemed dubious.

"No one said I couldn't have ants as pets," he told her. "Ants count."

The teacher had to agree. She awarded him first place in the contest.

I can't remember who came in second and third place. Although I wasn't there, I'm sure my brother told us all about it when he got home.

He hung his first-place blue ribbon on his bedroom wall where it stayed until he moved out and got married in his twenties. While I don't know what became of his prized blue ribbon, I can remember the look of pride on his face as he tacked it to the wall.

It was his crowning achievement, at least in elementary school.

Sadly, my brother passed away before his thirtieth birthday. So I can't reminisce with him about the time he brought home the blue ribbon for the smallest pet.

However, my family still talks about that day and remembers it fondly. It's one of our warmest memories of how clever and resourceful my brother always was even as a child.

It was all good fun. His friends all supported his winning the prize even if his entry was a bit unusual. Although I don't know how the runners-up felt, I like to think they got a good laugh over it.

I know I did.

What do you think? Should ants qualify in a pet contest, or should my brother have been disqualified for his entry? Comments are welcome.

