My grandparents lost their toilet to a tree: In the battle between nature and plastic plumbing, nature found a way

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PloHL_0jpNi7Ii00
Photo byDeeana Arts/Pexels

When I was a little girl, I lived with my parents in a house that was almost directly across the street from the cottage where my paternal grandparents lived. While I was never fond of my grandparents, I did enjoy the decor in their home. They had salvaged ninety percent of their home goods from the garbage dump, and the result was eclectic and strange, just the way I like it.

All the trash heap finds that didn't fit upstairs were stashed in the sunroom at the rear of the house, the attic, and the basement. Whenever I was forced to visit my grandparents with my mother and my father, I'd separate myself from the adults and go exploring.

I'd start with the sunroom, which true to its name let in the afternoon sun and was uncomfortably warm, even in winter. The objects stored in the narrow space at the end of the hallway were packed tightly and difficult to inspect. After looking left to right and then out the window, it was time for the attic.

In the attic, there were creepy dolls my grandfather had saved from the incinerator at the garbage dump, plenty of quilts and blankets, and various other objects that an elementary-school-aged girl might like to get her hands on to play with for a few minutes before heading downstairs to the basement.

The most interesting feature of my grandparents' basement wasn't the cabinet stuffed with antiques they'd salvaged from, you guessed it, the garbage dump. No, the most interesting feature of my grandparents' basement was the toilet.

The basement was a large open space with three smaller, separate rooms along one side. One of the rooms was set up as a spare bedroom, one as a tiny dining room, and the third as my grandfather's workshop. That workshop was interesting, too, with its packed dirt floors and concrete walls, it didn't look like it belonged to the rest of the house. It looked like a dungeon, and it was always ice-cold, even in summer.

In the corner of the large open room that comprised most of the basement, there sat a single squat toilet. It was just out in the open. No doors. No curtain. Nothing to separate it from the prying eyes of anyone who descended the stairs into the basement for any reason.

If someone was using the loo, they were vulnerable to an unpleasant surprise if anyone decided to explore the basement, as I always did. Fortunately, I never caught anyone on the loo.

Speaking of the loo... my grandparents were in for a surprise when they lost their toilet to a tree. Here's how it happened. Without anyone realizing it, the tree that stood outside on the sidewalk had sent its long-reaching roots into the yard and through the pipes that were connected to the toilet.

The roots grew and grew until finally one day, their growth prevented the toilet from flushing. My father, who was adept at plumbing despite a career as a stone mason and landscaper, tore the pipes apart looking for the problem. As it turned out, the problem wasn't hard to find.

The roots had invaded all the pipes and were busily working their way into the house via the toilet when my father caught them and intervened. It was so bad, that he was unable to salvage the toilet.

And that's the story of how my grandparents lost their toilet to a tree. Fortunately, they still had full use of the main bathroom upstairs at the opposite end of the house, far away from the tree on the sidewalk and its intrusive roots.

Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Home

Comments / 3

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
264537 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Man loses vision in his left eye on the night before his wedding: 'He was in the military and never got hurt'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the military when he was young. He was stationed in India for a while when he was in the Portuguese Armed Forces. Nothing bad ever happened to him while he was serving overseas. After he was discharged, it was a different story.

Read full story
3 comments

'Don't worry, I'll keep your daughter safe': A stranger took my phone at the train station and sang Kumbaya to my mother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the first time I took the train by myself. In fact, the first time I took the train by myself was the first time I took the train at all.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman dies at work time clock: 'She punched in and punched out at the same time'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's coworker died as she was punching the clock at the start of her shift. She was a nice woman, who was popular among her peers.

Read full story
25 comments

Grandma refused to use the fan in the summer unless she was frying fish: 'Fans are for odors, not to cool you down'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, summertime in the 1950s was especially hot because not many people owned air conditioners. "We all suffered quietly and never complained," she said. "If you were hot, so was everyone else. Not even the stores or the movie theaters were air-conditioned."

Read full story
10 comments

'Her husband would never have an affair with me when his wife is so much more beautiful than I am': Woman tricks husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. If you've ever rented out your house to tenants, you know they can be, shall we say, out of the ordinary. My parents learned that lesson the hard way when they bought a three-family home for us to live in and began renting out the top two tenements to strangers.

Read full story

Little boy takes first prize in 'smallest pet' contest: 'No one said I couldn't have ants as pets'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my brother was a little boy in elementary school, the teacher announced she was holding a contest as an extension of the usual show-and-tell. The child who brought the smallest pet to school would be crowned the winner.

Read full story
5 comments

Elderly man accidentally wears death metal band hat to coffee shop: 'You'll never guess what your hat says'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My father is eighty-two years old. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease over ten years ago. Around five years ago, he was forced to relinquish his driver's license because he couldn't control his hands and feet sufficiently to turn the wheel or press the gas and brake pedals, respectively.

Read full story
57 comments

'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.

Read full story
195 comments

Woman gives daughter-in-law personalized Christmas present with the wrong name printed on it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've never considered changing my last name for a man. When I got married at the age of nineteen, I kept my maiden name. It sure made things easier when I got divorced less than five years later. That wasn't part of my plan, but it worked out to my advantage. I couldn't imagine having to change my name twice in five years.

Read full story
8 comments

'I'm not a hoarder; I'm just a slob': Woman keeps open bag of potting soil spilled on floor for over a year

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have to admit it. My housekeeping skills were way below average as a nineteen-year-old newlywed.

Read full story
20 comments

'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.

Read full story
192 comments

Woman horrified to find 3 bushels of parsley on her steps: 'If I had wanted to harvest all that parsley, I would have'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are some people in this world who seem to get involved in everybody's business but their own. My paternal grandparents were like that.

Read full story
33 comments

Playing jacks gave me panic attacks: growing up as a hyper-anxious, easily rattled kid afraid of games

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, everyone should play jacks at some time in their lives. She called the game "exciting" and "fun."

Read full story
16 comments

Little girl horrified when her mother uses a soup bowl to cut her hair: 'I guess that's why they call it a bowl cut'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, I woke up every morning with tangled hair. It would take my mother the better part of an hour to disentangle all the snarls and knots I'd somehow developed overnight.

Read full story
21 comments

'I love you, too': Woman confesses her love to her married boyfriend in front of his teenage son after receiving flowers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, employees were expected to follow one very important rule when it came to fraternizing. Employees could not date managers and vice versa. That didn't stop employees and managers from mingling, romantically, as if there were no rules in place to prevent it.

Read full story
76 comments

'This is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year': Couple fights over annual Christmas display

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Growing up in a Portuguese Catholic family, I've seen more than my fair share of manager displays. Nearly everyone I knew had a manger set up in their home when I was a kid with Baby Jesus being the focal point of the display.

Read full story
13 comments

Woman borrows vintage Christmas tree for 30 years, inherits house from relative who loaned her tree: 'It's finally home'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my grandparents always graced their home with a real Christmas tree. According to my mother, most of her family and friends had a real tree. She could think of only one exception.

Read full story
17 comments

'I guess I should have read the instruction manual': Doctor suffers minor electric shock during electrocautery procedure

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. You'd expect a doctor to know how to use his own equipment safely and without incident. Unfortunately, one of my father's doctors ran into a little bit of trouble while treating my father for epistaxis.

Read full story
5 comments

Man chooses to forgo comedy and pursue the priesthood instead: 'He'd make you laugh whether you wanted to or not'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's godmother had a son who always told jokes. He was hilarious. According to my mother, he had a gift for bringing anyone out of a bad mood with his silly stories.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy