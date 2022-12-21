My grandparents lost their toilet to a tree: In the battle between nature and plastic plumbing, nature found a way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Deeana Arts/Pexels

When I was a little girl, I lived with my parents in a house that was almost directly across the street from the cottage where my paternal grandparents lived. While I was never fond of my grandparents, I did enjoy the decor in their home. They had salvaged ninety percent of their home goods from the garbage dump, and the result was eclectic and strange, just the way I like it.

All the trash heap finds that didn't fit upstairs were stashed in the sunroom at the rear of the house, the attic, and the basement. Whenever I was forced to visit my grandparents with my mother and my father, I'd separate myself from the adults and go exploring.

I'd start with the sunroom, which true to its name let in the afternoon sun and was uncomfortably warm, even in winter. The objects stored in the narrow space at the end of the hallway were packed tightly and difficult to inspect. After looking left to right and then out the window, it was time for the attic.

In the attic, there were creepy dolls my grandfather had saved from the incinerator at the garbage dump, plenty of quilts and blankets, and various other objects that an elementary-school-aged girl might like to get her hands on to play with for a few minutes before heading downstairs to the basement.

The most interesting feature of my grandparents' basement wasn't the cabinet stuffed with antiques they'd salvaged from, you guessed it, the garbage dump. No, the most interesting feature of my grandparents' basement was the toilet.

The basement was a large open space with three smaller, separate rooms along one side. One of the rooms was set up as a spare bedroom, one as a tiny dining room, and the third as my grandfather's workshop. That workshop was interesting, too, with its packed dirt floors and concrete walls, it didn't look like it belonged to the rest of the house. It looked like a dungeon, and it was always ice-cold, even in summer.

In the corner of the large open room that comprised most of the basement, there sat a single squat toilet. It was just out in the open. No doors. No curtain. Nothing to separate it from the prying eyes of anyone who descended the stairs into the basement for any reason.

If someone was using the loo, they were vulnerable to an unpleasant surprise if anyone decided to explore the basement, as I always did. Fortunately, I never caught anyone on the loo.

Speaking of the loo... my grandparents were in for a surprise when they lost their toilet to a tree. Here's how it happened. Without anyone realizing it, the tree that stood outside on the sidewalk had sent its long-reaching roots into the yard and through the pipes that were connected to the toilet.

The roots grew and grew until finally one day, their growth prevented the toilet from flushing. My father, who was adept at plumbing despite a career as a stone mason and landscaper, tore the pipes apart looking for the problem. As it turned out, the problem wasn't hard to find.

The roots had invaded all the pipes and were busily working their way into the house via the toilet when my father caught them and intervened. It was so bad, that he was unable to salvage the toilet.

And that's the story of how my grandparents lost their toilet to a tree. Fortunately, they still had full use of the main bathroom upstairs at the opposite end of the house, far away from the tree on the sidewalk and its intrusive roots.

Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.