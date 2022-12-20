Elderly man accidentally wears death metal band hat to coffee shop: 'You'll never guess what your hat says'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Emma Benitez/Pexels

My father is eighty-two years old. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease over ten years ago. Around five years ago, he was forced to relinquish his driver's license because he couldn't control his hands and feet sufficiently to turn the wheel or press the gas and brake pedals, respectively.

Before he gave up his license, he was very independent even into his late seventies. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting in the coffee shop with his friends, gossiping about all their mutual acquaintances. That's important later in my story.

When I was a teenager, I dated a young man who wore a painter's cap emblazoned with the name of one of his favorite death metal bands. The band was simply called Death.

I liked that hat. I liked to borrow it, and I liked to wear it. I didn't listen to the band or even care about the name on the front of the hat. I just liked the way it looked. It was a good-fitting hat and the band. name in thick white letters against the black fabric of the cap made me feel cool.

Before we broke up, I gave him back his hat.

On a whim at the mall one day, I had a baseball cap personalized with the band's name. It was a black baseball cap with rounded white letters that spelled out the band name Death in all caps: DEATH.

The hat was an entirely different style from the one I'd borrowed from my ex-boyfriend. It didn't have the same panache. It didn't look cool or make my hair look good. I didn't like it.

I stashed the hat in the closet and forgot about it for years.

One day, my father came home from the coffee shop. To my surprise, he was wearing my Death baseball cap.

There's another thing you need to know about my father. He's illiterate. It's not his fault. Around the same time that most kids were learning how to read and write in first or second grade, my father was working full-time with my grandfather manufacturing charcoal. He didn't have any formal schooling.

So when he found a black and white baseball cap in the back of the closet one day, he didn't know what it said, and he didn't care. He just figured it was another one of his hats.

For all he knew, he was putting a John Deere or a Ford baseball cap atop his head.

When my father walked through the door after visiting with his friends at the coffee shop, and my mother and I got a look at his hat, we both burst into laughter. We laughed so hard it was a full five minutes before we could explain why we were laughing to my father.

"You'll never guess what your hat says," I told him.

He had a good laugh, too.

I'd love to know what his friends at the coffee shop thought of his Death hat. Who knows? Maybe they liked it.

Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.