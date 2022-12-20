Woman gives daughter-in-law personalized Christmas present with the wrong name printed on it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Marcus Aurelius/Pexels

I've never considered changing my last name for a man.

When I got married at the age of nineteen, I kept my maiden name. It sure made things easier when I got divorced less than five years later. That wasn't part of my plan, but it worked out to my advantage. I couldn't imagine having to change my name twice in five years.

My husband and I got married in September. We were miserable by October.

Who am I kidding? We were miserable by the end of September.

Any chance of my changing my last name to match my husband was eliminated within the first two weeks of our marriage. I'm not saying it was an option; I'm just saying his behavior strengthened my resolve to keep my own name.

So imagine my surprise when my mother-in-law gave me a personalized Christmas gift in December with the wrong name printed on it. I appreciated the thoughtfulness of her gift; it just wasn't something I could use.

On Christmas Day, I opened up a flat package to reveal hundreds and hundreds of return address labels bearing the name "Mrs. Jones." Sorry, there was no one by that name at my address. I blinked in surprise.Jones wasn't my last name.

It was her son's last name. Perhaps she should have bought address labels for him instead.

I have no idea what the expression on my face looked like as I realized what she had done. Did I look upset? Confused? Angry? I just felt dismayed.

"Thank you," I said. I had no intention of letting her know about her mistake. I didn't want to be rude, and I didn't want her to feel bad. It was an honest mistake.

"That's not her name," my sister-in-law piped up. She was only twelve years old, but she knew what was going on better than her mother did. "She doesn't use his last name; she kept her own."

I was proud of her. She did a better job explaining for me than I would have done explaining for myself.

My mother-in-law apologized profusely, which wasn't necessary. I can understand her assumption, especially since I hadn't told her about my decision not to change my name. I hadn't thought it necessary to consult her or fill her in about my choice. Then again, I would have if I had known she planned to surprise me with personalized return address labels. Was I wrong?

The only thing strange about my mother-in-law's assumption that I would be taking her son's last name was the fact that she had been married for ten years and wasn't using her second husband's last name, either.

Comments are welcome.