'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.

He was the first man I dated following my divorce. I waited one full year before introducing him to my family. To my surprise, they actually liked him. That was a plus.

I cooked him dinner one night at my house, and while I can't remember what it was, it must have left a bad taste in his mouth. Later on that evening, without telling me, he used my toothbrush to brush his teeth, rinsed it poorly, and put it back in the toothbrush holder.

That was incredibly rude.

If he had told me he needed a toothbrush, I would have been more than happy to give him a spare. I had plenty stockpiled in a drawer. If he had insisted upon using my toothbrush, I'd have given him that one and treated myself to one of the brand-new toothbrushes in the drawer.

The only thing I didn't want to do was share a single toothbrush. I don't care how much in love you are, sharing a toothbrush is anathema. And trust me, we weren't that much in love.

To be honest, I'm stunned that he would put my toothbrush in his mouth, especially considering how he felt about kissing me, which wasn't favorable, to say the least. I know. I know. Why was I dating him in the first place? That's an answer for another day.

So how did I find out he had borrowed my toothbrush without asking? Eventually, when it was time for me to brush my teeth with my own toothbrush, I picked it up to find that the bristles were suspiciously wet.

Furthermore, the toothpaste residue hadn't properly been cleaned. I always rinse my toothbrush thoroughly, and while I don't manually dry the bristles, I do give them a good flick and shake the toothbrush into the sink to make sure any larger droplets of water fall off.

My toothbrush was sopping wet and frosted with leftover toothpaste from the top bristle to the bottom of the handle. That couldn't be my handiwork.

If I hadn't noticed until after I stuck the toothbrush in my mouth, I don't think I ever would have recovered.

I burst out of the bathroom to confront my now ex-boyfriend with the evidence. He just laughed. I threw out my toothbrush and set a brand new one in its place, cautioning my boyfriend never to touch it again.

Would you share your toothbrush with your partner? Why or why not?

