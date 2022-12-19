Woman horrified to find 3 bushels of parsley on her steps: 'If I had wanted to harvest all that parsley, I would have'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by PhotoMIX Company/Pexels

There are some people in this world who seem to get involved in everybody's business but their own. My paternal grandparents were like that.

When I was growing up, my grandparents lived almost directly across the street in a cottage my parents owned. My grandparents' home had a spacious backyard with plenty of space for gardening. It was almost like a small farm.

My parents told my grandfather they planned to use half that space to grow their own vegetables. They said he could use the other half to grow vegetables himself.

I always loved to visit my grandparents' backyard even if I never liked visiting my grandparents. My mother often indulged me by bringing me across the street to walk along the brick paths beneath the quince trees when she knew my grandparents were not home.

My mother had planted parsley, and it was coming up thick, lush, and green. She planned to harvest it before winter, chop it, and pack it into containers to freeze and use all year long.

Well, not all of it. The parsley had grown with such abundance that it was several times more than she would need for the next twelve months, even if she added parsley to every meal.

My grandfather kept asking my mother when she planned to cut down the parsley, but she ignored him the best she could. She didn't like him either.

One day, she and I went shopping and returned to find three bushel baskets overflowing with parsley on our front steps. My mother was in disbelief; she thought it was a joke. What was all this parsley doing on the porch?

As it turned out, my grandfather had chopped down all her parsley and dragged it across the street to our house. It didn't matter that it was growing on my mother's land in her designated area of the garden, he had decided it was time to harvest. And harvest he did.

"If I had wanted to harvest all that parsley, I would have," my mother told my father. "Now, I have to sort, wash, and chop three bushels of parsley all at once. That's way too much parsley."

In the end, my mother threw most of the parsley in the trash, gave some of it away, and froze the rest just as she had intended. From then on, she never planted parsley where my grandfather could get at it.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.