Playing jacks gave me panic attacks: growing up as a hyper-anxious, easily rattled kid afraid of games

According to my mother, everyone should play jacks at some time in their lives. She called the game "exciting" and "fun."

I didn't find playing jacks either exciting or fun; I found it terrifying. As far as I was concerned, the only thing worse than playing jacks was playing Operation and Perfection.

While playing jacks made me anxious because they were always skittering under my bed and threatening to embed themselves in my knees or bare feet later that day, Operation and Perfection relied on loud buzzers to keep me in line.

Every time one of those buzzers sounded, my tongue literally went numb.

Now, back to my mother's irrational love of jacks.

When she was a kid, she played jacks outside on the cement. The skin on the side of her hand near her pinky finger was scraped from dragging it across the concrete while scooping up her jacks.

"There was one spot where the concrete was level, and we'd play jacks there for hours," my mother told me. "Here were the rules we played by. First, you needed ten metal jacks and the little rubber ball that came with them. You'd hold all ten jacks in your hand in a loose fist and shake them like dice. Then you'd throw them on the ground," she explained.

"You'd bounce the ball and pick up a jack, bounce the ball and pick up a jack, all without touching any of the jacks save for the one you were picking up. If you touched one of the other pieces, you forfeited your turn to the next person."

"Once you picked up all ten jacks one at a time, you'd progress to two at a time, then three, then four, etc. until you managed to pick up all the jacks in one swipe."

My mother tried teaching me how to play jacks when I was a kid, but it was too much pressure. Maybe I could pick up one or two in a row without dropping the rubber ball or knocking around the wrong jacks, but by my third attempt, I was toast.

That's probably why I still don't have any hand-eye coordination.

My mother, on the other hand, was a pro. She could bounce the ball, scoop up the correct number of jacks, and do it all with a smile. And she never lost her composure as I did.

The moment my ball bounced into the air, I knew I was in trouble. It always headed out of reach, and I was not the kind of child who enjoyed chasing after things. To this day, you can't convince me that playing jacks is fun. What do you think?

