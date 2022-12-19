Little girl horrified when her mother uses a soup bowl to cut her hair: 'I guess that's why they call it a bowl cut'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When I was growing up, I woke up every morning with tangled hair. It would take my mother the better part of an hour to disentangle all the snarls and knots I'd somehow developed overnight.

My mother tried to be gentle, but her comb wasn't as kind. I dreaded going to bed at night knowing I'd wake up to my mother and her comb.

I begged my mother to just cut the knots off, and she refused. "Do you want to have bald patches on the back of your head?" she asked with a laugh.

If it was a particularly knotty day, I'd nod my head yes through my tears. Anything was better than submitting to the comb.

One day, after hearing enough of my complaints and my entreaties to cut the whole thing off, my mother brought me into the bathroom with her comb and a pair of kitchen scissors, the same ones she used to trim the fins and tails from fish she bought at the fish market. She also had a bowl.

"It's to make sure I cut your hair even," she told me. "Besides, I guess that's why they call it a bowl cut."

If I had known what a "bowl cut" looked like, I wouldn't have been so cooperative. I had a bad feeling about that bowl. Nonetheless, I held still while my mother placed it atop my head and carefully cut my hair around the rim.

It took a very long time for my mother to finish my haircut. She kept making annoyed sounds under her breath, and I got the distinct feeling she didn't know what she was doing.

My mother dismissed me from the bathroom so she could clean up, and I retreated to my bedroom to get a closer look at my hair.

I'd begged for a haircut, but I hadn't begged for this. It was the worst haircut I'd ever seen in my life.

From the other room, my mother shouted, "I hope you like your haircut. You know I'm not a real hairdresser, but I did the best I could. I think the bowl really helped."

My father looked surprised when he came home from work. "What happened to your hair?" he asked.

"She wanted a haircut," my mother said. "She's been wanting that haircut for a very long time."

I didn't speak up and tell him that I hadn't wanted this particular haircut. No one would.

All I could do was hope it would grow back very quickly. I promised myself that if it did, I wouldn't even complain about the tangles.

My mother never cut my hair again. She knew she did me wrong.

