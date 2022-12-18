'This is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year': Couple fights over annual Christmas display

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Growing up in a Portuguese Catholic family, I've seen more than my fair share of manager displays. Nearly everyone I knew had a manger set up in their home when I was a kid with Baby Jesus being the focal point of the display.

The manger scene always brought the true meaning of Christmas to life for me, and it was something I looked forward to seeing each year. It reminded me that the holiday is about giving and spending time with family, not just getting presents.

Some family members have old hand-me-down antique manger displays carried over from the old country before they were born. They add new pieces every year until the display sprawls all over their entire living room floor.

My aunt and my uncle had an impressive manger set comprising over three-hundred pieces. Every year, they set up their manger and its accompanying wise men, sheep, camels, etc. right in front of their bay window.

And every year they fought over the placement of Baby Jesus and company. They fought over which piece looked better where, and how to position the lighting until they were miserable.

My uncle would swear at the top of his lungs that this would be the last Christmas ever that he would be subjected to putting up the manger display.

"This is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year," my aunt would wail, brandishing one of the three wise men at him. "It’s supposed to be about love and family," she would say. "Why do you want to ruin it for everyone?"

By the time Christmas Eve rolled around, they wouldn't even be on speaking terms. That's not what Christmas is supposed to be about.

But seeing the display every year at Christmas made it all worthwhile... for me. My aunt and my uncle were exhausted, but my cousins and I loved the results, a perfectly decorated house, and an exquisitely balanced manger display.

Seeing their manger scene was always a magical experience for me, and I’m thankful to have grown up in such an environment. It taught me the true meaning of Christmas and how to appreciate the holiday no matter what. Even though I don't have my own manger display, I'm sure to remember the lessons it taught me for many years to come.

Lesson number one: If you can't decorate for Christmas without a fight, you're better off not decorating for Christmas at all. I'm sure Baby Jesus doesn't appreciate all the shouting.

If you're going to have a Christmas fight, make sure it's lighthearted, like a good old-fashioned snowball fight, and not about how close to put Baby Jesus to the camels.

