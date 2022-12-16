Woman borrows vintage Christmas tree for 30 years, inherits house from relative who loaned her tree: 'It's finally home'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n99T5_0jlGCtUe00
Photo byPhoto by Elina Fairytale/Pexels

Back in the 1960s, my grandparents always graced their home with a real Christmas tree. According to my mother, most of her family and friends had a real tree. She could think of only one exception.

My mother's sister had a fake, gaudy, white aluminum Christmas tree. You know the kind that sells on eBay for upwards of $700 now, regardless of condition.

She bought her aluminum tree in the 1960s because it was easier than watering a real tree, sweeping up the dried fallen pine needles, or worrying about it becoming a fire hazard. The tree had blue ornaments and a light that illuminated the branches in red, blue, green, and purple.

"It was very pretty," my mother told me. "We had never seen anything like it before."

Years passed. As my aunt aged, she stopped putting up her aluminum Christmas tree. My aunt and uncle didn't have any children to help them assemble and decorate it. She retired it to the attic where it spent decades of Christmases hidden away in a box.

One of my cousins asked to "borrow" the tree.

My aunt said she could borrow it, "But borrowing it doesn't mean I'm giving it to you. I want it back after Christmas. Do you understand?"

My cousin said she understood, and she took the beautiful tree, which was still in mint condition inside its original box, and brought it home with her.

Every year, when my aunt visited my cousin for Christmas, her prized aluminum Christmas tree was standing in the corner of the living room in all its glory. My aunt was livid, but she didn't say anything... to my cousin. The rest of the family heard about it plenty.

When my aunt passed away, she left her house to my cousin, who moved into the house, taking that aluminum Christmas tree with her. Today the tree stands in its usual spot in front of the living room window just as if it never left, and it's as beautiful as ever. The tree has come full circle.

I wonder how it feels to be home.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

