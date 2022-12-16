'I guess I should have read the instruction manual': Doctor suffers minor electric shock during electrocautery procedure

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

You'd expect a doctor to know how to use his own equipment safely and without incident. Unfortunately, one of my father's doctors ran into a little bit of trouble while treating my father for epistaxis.

Years ago, my father scheduled an appointment to see a doctor about his nosebleeds. After the doctor examined him, he recommended electrocautery as a treatment.

I should note that my father and the doctor weren't exactly friends, but they weren't strangers either. They were acquaintances, or at least contractor and client. My father was a landscaper and mason who had done work around the doctor's palatial estate, and he felt very comfortable with him.

The doctor told my father that he had only recently procured an electrocautery device, and he was excited to use it to help my father. He explained how it worked, and my father agreed to the procedure.

As the doctor moved around my father and cauterized the tiny blood vessels inside his nose, his derriere accidentally brushed against a filing cabinet in the examination room. The doctor fell against the wall with a thud.

Somehow, the doctor had been zapped with a surge of electricity from the electrocautery machine. Clearly, that's not supposed to happen.

The doctor left the room for a few minutes and returned with the user's manual. "I guess I should have read the instruction manual. It says you're not supposed to touch anything made out of metal while using it," he said. "I wish I had read that warning sooner."

My father and I exchanged glances, understanding the full gravity of the situation. Thankfully, my father was unharmed in the incident, but it was a valuable lesson in paying attention to safety protocols when using medical equipment.

The doctor was apologetic and clearly embarrassed, which my father appreciated. He thanked the doctor for his honesty and care despite the mistake.

The incident certainly put a damper on the experience, but both my father and I were relieved that no one had been seriously injured in the process. We left the office somewhat shaken, but with a newfound appreciation for paying attention to safety instructions when it comes to medical treatment. It was an important reminder of how precious our health is.

My father's experience serves as a great reminder to all of us: no matter how experienced you are, it's important to read the instructions before using any medical equipment. Everyone should understand and adhere to the safety protocols in order to ensure that everyone is kept safe during treatments. Otherwise, accidents like this could have much more serious consequences.

Since I don't have access to electrocautery equipment myself, I can't say whether they've implemented better safeguards in the equipment since then. I certainly hope so!

Has anything like this ever happened to you?