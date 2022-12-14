Man refuses to pay back loan from best friend because she has fewer bills than he does: 'I need it more than you do'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by fauxels/Pexels

My best friend and I worked for the same company, doing the same job, for the same pay. However, I lived at home with my parents while he rented an icy cold basement apartment with a mold problem.

When he decided to move to a better apartment, he was short on cash. He needed first month's rent, last month's rent, and the security deposit.

Rather than saving up, he asked me if he could borrow the money. I handed over an entire month's pay to him so he could move into the new apartment before winter.

My friend moved into his new place, but he didn't make an attempt to pay me back. He didn't even mention it.

Several months passed. My friend met a man, and they began dating. He began spending less and less time at the new apartment, and he still hadn't paid me a dime.

When he said he was moving an hour away, I worried he wasn't planning to pay me at all. So I asked him to start making payments.

He agreed to start making payments... without actually starting to make payments.

Eventually, he came right out and admitted he didn't plan to pay me back.

"I've been thinking about it," he told me. "And I need the money more than you do. I have more bills. You don't even pay rent."

I was flabbergasted. "But I'm the one who worked to earn that money," I replied. "So you should give it back to me. Why would I work an entire month just to pay your rent?"

"Since the money is more important to you than our friendship, I've decided we can no longer be friends," he said.

And that was that... for awhile.

I didn't hear from him for nearly a year. He wouldn't take my calls or answer my texts, and I gave up.

Then one day, I received an honest-to-goodness handwritten letter in my mailbox. My former friend's name and new address were on the upper left hand corner of the envelope.

I hoped there would be a check inside the letter, but there wasn't. The letter contained an offer to renew our friendship and urged me to call him to talk.

I called him, and we talked. And then I asked him if he could pay back the money he owed. Every time we spoke on the phone, I asked about the money.

He always dodged the question. Then he told me he had decided to end our friendship again. Why? Because I wouldn't stop asking him to repay the money he'd borrowed a year earlier.

I didn't care about his friendship anymore anyway. It wasn't all about the money, and it was also all about the money. Don't borrow money, refuse to pay, and blame it on me. I did everything right.

I try not to lend people money anymore. No one ever pays it back.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.