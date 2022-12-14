Woman repulsed when new coworker eats cold soggy leftover food off her plate at lunch: 'We ended up dating for 8 years'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVkoz_0jiEJ8DE00
Photo bycottonbro studio/Pexels

I don't really like meeting new coworkers. New coworkers are like a box of chocolates. Apologies to Forrest Gump. Sometimes you get those square confections filled with jelly clots, and other times, it's nougat so hard it threatens to chip your teeth or yank out your fillings.

When we got a new batch of trainees at work, I felt apprehensive. One of them seemed to form an instant attachment to me, following wherever I went like Mary's little lamb.

The thing that surprised me most about him was this: One day during lunch break, he ate my leftover soggy vinegar-soaked, ketchup-laden French fries I planned to throw in the garbage.

I am not gross, but eating a near stranger's second-hand French fries is gross. He didn't know me. Why would he eat food I'd picked at, spoken over, and allowed to congeal on my plate?

It was weird. I thought about the millions of invisible germs that could have been living in my lunch and shuddered. It was unsanitary.

I watched with disgusted fascination as he used his fingers to put my rejected French fries one by one into his maw until they were gone. I should have known he was trouble.

We ended up dating for eight years.

In hindsight, I guess eating my French fries was a sign of his budding affection. It was a sign of him saying, without words: “I will always be here for you… even if it's to eat your soggy French fries.”

It sounds silly now, but I will never forget that moment. It was one of the most romantic yet simultaneously creepy gestures anyone had ever done for me, eating my discarded French fries. After eight years together and a long past-due breakup, I admit it was more creepy than romantic.

I guess it's true what they say: You can learn a lot about somebody by the way they eat their food.

So next time you meet someone new, take note of how they handle their food. You never know what might come. And if they eat your cold wet fries. Run. Because it's gross.

I'm not the kind of person who likes to share a can of Coke or stick my hand inside someone else's bag of potato chips. I'm picky when it comes to my food. I don't even like when someone breathes too close to my plate.

Obviously, once my new coworker started chowing down on my discarded fries, I was done.

How do you feel about eating leftover food off a near stranger's plate? Is it romantic or gross? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Work# Relationships# Lifestyle# Culture# Food

Comments / 10

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
262878 followers

More from Tracey Folly

'I love you, too': Woman confesses her love to her married boyfriend in front of his teenage son after receiving flowers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, employees were expected to follow one very important rule when it came to fraternizing. Employees could not date managers and vice versa. That didn't stop employees and managers from mingling, romantically, as if there were no rules in place to prevent it.

Read full story
14 comments

'This is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year': Couple fights over annual Christmas display

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Growing up in a Portuguese Catholic family, I've seen more than my fair share of manager displays. Nearly everyone I knew had a manger set up in their home when I was a kid with Baby Jesus being the focal point of the display.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman borrows vintage Christmas tree for 30 years, inherits house from relative who loaned her tree: 'It's finally home'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my grandparents always graced their home with a real Christmas tree. According to my mother, most of her family and friends had a real tree. She could think of only one exception.

Read full story
9 comments

'I guess I should have read the instruction manual': Doctor suffers minor electric shock during electrocautery procedure

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. You'd expect a doctor to know how to use his own equipment safely and without incident. Unfortunately, one of my father's doctors ran into a little bit of trouble while treating my father for epistaxis.

Read full story
3 comments

Man chooses to forgo comedy and pursue the priesthood instead: 'He'd make you laugh whether you wanted to or not'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's godmother had a son who always told jokes. He was hilarious. According to my mother, he had a gift for bringing anyone out of a bad mood with his silly stories.

Read full story
14 comments

'Where do you think you are, Africa?': Woman carries full basket of laundry balanced on her head 2 blocks

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Many people have extraordinary talents. Some people can sing. Others can sew. Some are adept at playing a musical instrument or painting a masterpiece rivaling the Mona Lisa.

Read full story
193 comments

Little girl uses up all the Scotch Tape meant for wrapping Christmas gifts: 'It died and went to heaven'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've always had an unhealthy relationship with Scotch Tape. I love the stuff, and I have no idea why. Over the years, I've learned to use Scotch Tape responsibly. As a child, I was obsessed with it.

Read full story
11 comments

'Your husband's having an affair with an older woman': Visitor blurts out news about her host's husband on Christmas Day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Christmas is the time of year when families get together to be joyful and happy. Who doesn't enjoy seeing family and friends for any special occasion?

Read full story
6 comments

Man demands his wife bait his fish hooks with worms for him: 'What else do you have to do at the beach?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. You know those childhood memories you can't let go of? Mine involve worms.

Read full story
44 comments

Little boy ruins classmate's handmade Christmas tree ornament in kindergarten class

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember kindergarten like I remember yesterday. Going from spending my days with my mother as she cooked dinner and ironed my father's handkerchiefs to spending my days with a cranky, exhausted kindergarten teacher and a room filled with bratty kids was an adjustment I didn't make easily.

Read full story
16 comments

Man refuses to pay back loan from best friend because she has fewer bills than he does: 'I need it more than you do'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My best friend and I worked for the same company, doing the same job, for the same pay. However, I lived at home with my parents while he rented an icy cold basement apartment with a mold problem.

Read full story
74 comments

Little boy leaps off the roof of public elementary school and survives: 'Get down right this instant'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. As a bullied elementary school student, I appreciated the only two kids in my class who were nice to me. They protected me during dodgeball and even picked me first to be on their teams when they could, to the heavy detriment of their teams, I might add.

Read full story
6 comments

Little girl with a fear of the stove spills cake batter all over the inside of the oven: 'Now, you have to clean it up'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a school teacher, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Her name was Miss Bailey. If she were still alive today, she'd be well over 100 years old. She seemed like she was at least 100 years old when she was my fifth-grade teacher in elementary school.

Read full story
12 comments

Bartender swaps customers' credit cards and gives them back to the wrong people: 'Your card was declined'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I woke up craving a cup of coffee. Grabbing my car keys and my wallet, I headed for the door and hightailed it to my favorite coffee shop.

Read full story
164 comments

Groom refuses to shower or brush teeth on wedding night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. From what I'm about to tell you, you might imagine my husband and I were a match made in heaven. Nothing could have been further from the truth, but we did have something in common.

Read full story
13 comments

Woman flatters coworkers and customers, laughs behind their backs: 'You look so good; have you lost weight?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my mother's Walmart coworkers was incredibly annoying. Every time I saw her, she would pour on the false flattery like it was maple syrup on a tall stack of pancakes.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: My Weight Watchers journey, lessons learned and what I wish I knew

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Back when I first joined Weight Watchers, now known officially as WW, there was no points system. If you ate bread or a bread-like product, you counted it under the category of "bread." Vegetables were vegetables. Fruits were fruits. Condiments were condiments. And meats were meats, or maybe they were called proteins. Milk was dairy. Are you seeing a pattern?

Read full story
5 comments

Workers forced to evacuate building after someone burns popcorn in the microwave

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at a large customer service call center. All the employees were miserable. I venture to say I was the most miserable of all.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman refuses to leave Christmas party until secret crush kisses her under the mistletoe: 'I can go home happy'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt and uncle, who were siblings, not husband and wife, had a friend named Barbara who was always at my grandparents' house. She always visited on Christmas Eve for the family's annual holiday party.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy