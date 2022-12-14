Woman repulsed when new coworker eats cold soggy leftover food off her plate at lunch: 'We ended up dating for 8 years'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by cottonbro studio/Pexels

I don't really like meeting new coworkers. New coworkers are like a box of chocolates. Apologies to Forrest Gump. Sometimes you get those square confections filled with jelly clots, and other times, it's nougat so hard it threatens to chip your teeth or yank out your fillings.

When we got a new batch of trainees at work, I felt apprehensive. One of them seemed to form an instant attachment to me, following wherever I went like Mary's little lamb.

The thing that surprised me most about him was this: One day during lunch break, he ate my leftover soggy vinegar-soaked, ketchup-laden French fries I planned to throw in the garbage.

I am not gross, but eating a near stranger's second-hand French fries is gross. He didn't know me. Why would he eat food I'd picked at, spoken over, and allowed to congeal on my plate?

It was weird. I thought about the millions of invisible germs that could have been living in my lunch and shuddered. It was unsanitary.

I watched with disgusted fascination as he used his fingers to put my rejected French fries one by one into his maw until they were gone. I should have known he was trouble.

We ended up dating for eight years.

In hindsight, I guess eating my French fries was a sign of his budding affection. It was a sign of him saying, without words: “I will always be here for you… even if it's to eat your soggy French fries.”

It sounds silly now, but I will never forget that moment. It was one of the most romantic yet simultaneously creepy gestures anyone had ever done for me, eating my discarded French fries. After eight years together and a long past-due breakup, I admit it was more creepy than romantic.

I guess it's true what they say: You can learn a lot about somebody by the way they eat their food.

So next time you meet someone new, take note of how they handle their food. You never know what might come. And if they eat your cold wet fries. Run. Because it's gross.

I'm not the kind of person who likes to share a can of Coke or stick my hand inside someone else's bag of potato chips. I'm picky when it comes to my food. I don't even like when someone breathes too close to my plate.

Obviously, once my new coworker started chowing down on my discarded fries, I was done.

How do you feel about eating leftover food off a near stranger's plate? Is it romantic or gross? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. Your tip or donation allows me to provide for his care and comfort around the clock while working from home. Thank you.