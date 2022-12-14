Little boy leaps off the roof of public elementary school and survives: 'Get down right this instant'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by Efigie lima Marcos/Pexels

As a bullied elementary school student, I appreciated the only two kids in my class who were nice to me. They protected me during dodgeball and even picked me first to be on their teams when they could, to the heavy detriment of their teams, I might add.

We weren't friends, not even close, but we weren't enemies either. So when one of them climbed atop the elementary school building one morning before the teachers let us in for class, I took notice.

David was one of the best students in gym class. He could shimmy up the climbing rope and touch the ceiling of the gymnasium, much to the gym teacher's horror. I watched one day as he climbed so high I could barely see him, ignoring the shouts of the frenzied teacher demanding he "get down right this instant" before he got hurt.

Fortunately, he did not get hurt.

That would not be the case on the day he somehow managed to scale the exterior wall of the school and summit atop the roof. He jumped around up there, basking in the attention of all the other kids until the teacher came outside to let us in and noticed why everyone was staring at the sky.

Everything that happened after that happened quickly. It was a blur.

The teacher yelled, "Get down right this instant." It was reminiscent of gym class.

David jumped around on the roof grinning from ear to ear. He wasn't coming down until it was his decision to come down.

When he was ready to disembark on his own terms, he leaped from the roof into a garden that sported a single large tree in the center. He hit his mark; it just didn't turn out the way he expected.

Let's just say David didn't have to take gym classes for the rest of the school year. He spent the remainder of the semester wearing a cast on his leg.

The important thing is that he survived, and rather well considering his miscalculation. I think we were all relieved; I know I was.

This incident took place longer ago than I care to admit, but I remember it as if it were yesterday.

Although David's leap from the roof didn't have the best outcome, it didn't have the worst outcome either. And his bold move scored him even more fans and popularity than he already had.

The following school year, he was back to his old tricks, shimmying up the climbing rope like nobody's business. But he stayed off the roof.

What do you think? Has anything like that ever happened to you? Were you an active participant or just an observer like me? Comments are welcome.

