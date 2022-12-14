Little girl with a fear of the stove spills cake batter all over the inside of the oven: 'Now, you have to clean it up'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a school teacher, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Her name was Miss Bailey. If she were still alive today, she'd be well over 100 years old. She seemed like she was at least 100 years old when she was my fifth-grade teacher in elementary school.

Miss Bailey had never been married, she was mean, and she had a typewriter whose print came out in cursive. I had never seen that before, and I haven't seen it since. Then again, I haven't seen a typewriter in a while.

Once, she told the class a story about her childhood that I never forgot. It made her seem more human.

It seemed that my elderly elementary school teacher was once a little girl who was afraid of the stove in her mother's kitchen. Her mother did everything she could to help the little girl overcome her fear of the oven.

Her mom told her to bake a cake so she could see that there was nothing to be afraid of. My teacher put together all the ingredients in a bowl and mixed them by hand.

Then she poured the batter into a cake pan. "The cake is ready to go into the oven," she told her mother.

"Do it yourself," her mother replied.

She mustered all her courage, opened the oven door, lifted the cake pan and its burden of batter, and carried it carefully to the oven. Just as she was about to set down the cake pan, a voice startled her from behind.

"See," her mother shouted. "That wasn't so bad."

The little girl, who would grow up to become my least favorite schoolteacher, jolted at the sound of her mother's voice and dropped the cake batter all over the inside of the oven. She burst into tears.

"Don't cry," her mother said. "Now, you have to clean it up."

And she did. She cleaned up the mess, and it took forever. By the time she was finished, she realized there wasn't really anything scary about the oven. It was scarier having to clean up all that cake batter. It took hours.

Now, about that typewriter with the cursive keys. For some reason, my fifth-grade teacher, who was one of the meanest teachers I'd ever had, insisted on exchanging letters with me after the school year ended.

It seemed unnecessary to me since first of all, I didn't like her, and second of all, I wasn't even attending the same school the following year. There was literally no reason for me to keep in touch with this woman.

I remember receiving a letter or two written in those peculiar cursive type strokes, and I remember my mother encouraging me to write back. But I lost interest rather quickly (i.e. never had it), and my mother didn't make me keep writing to her.

But I never forgot the story she told in class about the time she dropped an unbaked cake in the oven and had to clean it up.

What's your most memorable memory of your least favorite teacher? Comments are welcome.

