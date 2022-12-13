Bartender swaps customers' credit cards and gives them back to the wrong people: 'Your card was declined'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Thirdman/Pexels

I woke up craving a cup of coffee. Grabbing my car keys and my wallet, I headed for the door and hightailed it to my favorite coffee shop.

"One large iced caramel latte with whole milk," I said into the speaker at the drive-thru. I could already taste it in my head.

The voice on the other side of the speaker box gave me my total and told me to pull up.

I pulled up to the window and handed my favorite (i.e. most frequently used) credit card to the cashier.

He ran the card through the cash register and leaned out the window to hand it back to me. "Your card was declined," he said calmly.

"Oh," I said. It was a complete surprise. My card had never been declined before in my life. "It's okay. I have more."

I fished around in my wallet for another credit card and handed it to the cashier, dropping the card he'd rejected in the process. As the card flipped over and landed on the floor of the car, I saw something strange.

The signature on the back of the card was written in thick black Sharpie marker. I'd never signed my credit cards in Sharpie before.

I strained against my seatbelt to pick up the card from between my feet and take a closer look. It wasn't my signature on the back of the card. It wasn't my name on the front of the card. It wasn't my card.

Flash back to the previous evening.

I went out to dinner with two companions and gave the bartender my credit card to open a tab. After dinner, he charged my card and gave it back to me. Or so I thought.

Instead of handing me back my own card, he handed me a near identical card. The color, issuer, and style were the same as mine. The only differences were the name imprinted on it, the expiration date, the CVV2 code, and the signature--none of which I'd bothered to look at.

After the initial shock wore off, I phoned my credit card issuer and got everything taken care of. They sent me a new card, and everything was fine.

I destroyed the stranger's card that had ended up in my possession, and I hope he did the same for me. In the end, neither of us had to pay any unauthorized charges, so it was a win-win. All's well that ends well, as they say.

I'm just glad I had another credit card on hand to pay for my coffee that morning. I really needed it.

Has anything like this ever happened to you? Comments are welcome.