Little girl stunned when Virgin Mary statue hidden in basement wall crashes to the floor and shatters at her feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I'll never forget the night a Virgin Mary statue fell from a hidden spot in the basement wall and crashed to the floor at my feet. It shattered into hundreds of pieces, but it managed to spare my head, my toes, and everything in between on its journey to the floor.

I remember I was young, perhaps eight or nine years old, when it happened. It was summer vacation from school, and I was barefoot. I remember the tiled basement floor felt cold against the soles of my feet.

That's what I was thinking about just before the statue fell, how cold the tile was.

I didn't really like walking around barefoot, especially not in the basement. Sometimes there were spiders.

I saw movement out of the corner of my eye for a split second and then the crash of the statue hitting the floor startled me. Clearly, I wasn't expecting it. Thankfully, it didn't fall on my head.

That would have been catastrophic.

I crouched down to examine some of the bigger pieces of the statue. There were enough large pieces for me to determine without a doubt what it was. As a Catholic girl born and raised, I'd recognize the Virgin Mary anywhere.

A Virgin Mary statue had nearly bonked me on my noggin.

The first thing I did was tell my mother what had happened. Then I tried to find the exact spot where the statue had been hidden.

We had an unfinished basement. As best as I could tell, the statue had been resting on a board nearly ceiling-high in a section of the wall with exposed beams. It was close enough to the place the statue had landed and large enough to have concealed a small statue.

It surprised me that we never knew of the statue's existence until it made its grand entrance. The figure appeared to be chipped and faded; the paint on some of the chunks was worn away to the plaster beneath.

I wished I had found the statue before it fell to pieces. It would have looked better on a shelf than on the floor. Although there's no way of knowing how old it was, surely it was an antique.

Later that night lying in bed, I couldn't help but wonder whether the fallen Virgin Mary statue was a symbol or a sign of some sort. What did it mean? Was she trying to tell me something?

If it was a sign, I never found out what it meant. Sometimes a secret statue hidden in the wall is just a statue.

