Woman horrified when she mistakes a river rat in kitchen for child's toy: 'I told you it was a real rat'

I was visiting a friend at her parents' home. It was a huge house near the river with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two living rooms, and a massive kitchen and dining area. I loved that house.

Visiting my friend was always an adventure because her home was so busy compared to my own. There was always someone cooking, kids running around the rooms, teens sunbathing in the backyard, and records spinning on the turntable.

The house where I grew up was as quiet as a church.

I was standing in the kitchen one day with my friend's mother when I spotted a huge black rat on the floor. It was the size of a puppy.

The rat was motionless, pressed against the wall beside the kitchen table, and I knew it hadn't been there just a moment earlier.

I brought the rat to the attention of my friend's mom, who didn't want to turn away from her stovetop long enough to look.

When she finally took a backward glance at the thing, she dismissed it, and me, in an instant.

"It's just one of Amy's toys," she said. Amy was a little girl she often babysat. "Don't worry about it."

I knew she was wrong, but I hadn't been raised to disagree with my elders. Warily, I continued watching the river rat. I wondered what I should do next.

Fortunately, the rat made my decision for me. It began moving.

"It's moving," I announced.

That barely got the older woman's attention.

"I already told you it's just a toy," she said. Then the rat's movement caught her eye.

I'll never forget the look on her face when she realized I was right all along. She looked horrified, and I can't say I blamed her.

"I told you it was a real rat," I replied.

The woman ran around the room screaming. And the rat stared back at her silently from its new position on the rug. It was a slow mover, and I didn't know whether it was by choice or design. I didn't want to find out.

I wasn't the adult in the situation. No, I was a child of perhaps ten years old at the very most. Rats in other people's houses weren't my problem. I silently excused myself, leaving the homeowner alone with her rat.

I could still hear her screaming as I walked through the house toward the front door.

That was the first time I ever saw a river rat live and in the flesh. The second and final time I saw a river rat was years later when I was hanging out with my friend by the river. There was no mistaking it for a child's toy that time.

