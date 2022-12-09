'She is the best gal': Man reunites with ex-wife after her father dies, brings his rebound ex-girlfriend to the funeral

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by Luis Zambrano/Pexels

A family friend left her husband for another man after twenty years of marriage. It was a scandal that shook the entire neighborhood. One day, her ex-husband stopped by our house to visit. He brought his new girlfriend with him, and she was very sweet.

We were happy he found love again. Everyone deserves to be loved.

He told us they had moved in together, and they were even planning to take a vacation overseas. "My girlfriend deserves it," he said. "She is the best gal, and she is such a wonderful person. I've never been happier."

We agreed he deserved good things in his life, and we wished him well. It was nice to see him moving on. What choice did he have?

Shortly after we met his new girlfriend for the first time, we received surprising news. His former father-in-law had passed away.

We wondered whether we would see him at the funeral. On the one hand, he no longer had any familial obligation to be there; on the other hand, he had been a part of the older man's family for two decades. We figured it could go either way.

When we entered the funeral home, we saw the man sitting there beside his ex-wife. It wasn't entirely surprising. We thought he might be there, and we were prepared either way. Besides, to be honest, we didn't have a dog in the fight. We were just curious.

My family is nothing if not curious.

We dutifully offered our condolences to the deceased man's family, including his daughter and his former son-in-law, who seemed to be holding hands. Sitting not ten feet away looking solemn sat his rebound girlfriend.

It was a puzzle.

Of course, there's always someone who knows more about the story and is more than willing to share. As it turned out, the man and his wife had reconciled right around the time her father died. His ex-wife was in and his rebound girlfriend... was out.

The only question that remained was why he had brought his rebound girlfriend to his former father-in-law's funeral. We never did figure that part out. Maybe she just showed up on her own.

Here's what we do know. The man and his ex-wife remarried. Last we heard, they were planning to take a vacation overseas. Perhaps it was even the same vacation he had planned on the rebound with his ex-girlfriend.

What do you think? If the man and his ex-wife had reconciled, what possible reason could there be for bringing his rebound relationship to the funeral? Comments are welcome.

