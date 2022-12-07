'Has the Baby Jesus urinated yet?': Family and friends observe odd drinking tradition in honor of Christmas Day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

There is an old Portuguese tradition my family always observed at Christmas. Looking back on it now, I don't understand it at all.

In observation of Christmas Day, friends and family would stop by our house unannounced, knock on the door, and say, "Did the Baby Jesus urinate yet?"

My father would usher them into the house. Everyone would cheer, and my father would pour alcoholic drinks for the guests. As a recovering alcoholic, my father would not join them for a drink, but he was always more than happy to pour. In fact, he kept a fully stocked bar with every spirit you can imagine.

When I was very young, I expected Baby Jesus to appear from heaven and relieve Himself on our doorstep... or refill our bottles of alcohol. After all, Jesus did turn water into wine, so why not urine into whiskey?

Turns out, it's just a saying, one that was common in the Azores where my family was born and one that followed them here to the United States. I find it strange, but not disturbing. I've been hearing the words every Christmas morning, afternoon, and night for as long as I can remember.

The tradition came independently across the Atlantic from both my mother's side of the family and my father's side of the family. They grew up in different villages on separate islands. Their Portuguese friends also observed the custom, so I know it wasn't isolated.

I can't find any information about the history or the origin of this tradition. Who started it? Where did it come from? Do other European countries also celebrate the birth of Jesus by drinking in honor of his first time urinating? So many questions, and so few answers.

However, I did find a recipe for an alcoholic drink called "Baby Jesus pee" online from an Azorean cookbook that seems to be correlated with my family's tradition.

Around Christmas, it was traditional to make, quite in advance, various homemade liqueurs, destined for the friends who were to come round. These liqueurs, characteristic of the Christmassy period, were tenderly named the "wee of little Jesus" or "o xixi do menino Jesus." This tradition, with the passing of time and the running around for time, is now starting to disappear, although it is continued by inviting friends over for the so-called "xixi" that now, at the best of times, is no more than a gin, a whisky or any other purchased drink.

The drink contains milk, vodka, lemon, vanilla, chocolate, and sugar. It's left to process for two weeks during which time the mixture becomes quite chunky, probably due to the milk and lemon reacting and causing the milk to curdle. After two weeks and too many steps to recount, the mixture is strained down into a bright yellow drink that bears more than a passing resemblance to urine from a badly dehydrated baby. I think I'm starting to see the connection.

No one I know has ever concocted this drink.

To this day, I don't know what Baby Jesus and drinking alcohol first thing on Christmas morning have to do with each other, but who am I to question tradition?

