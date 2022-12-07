Being bad at dodgeball was the best thing about playing dodgeball: 'If you need me, I'll be sitting in the bleachers'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I've had severe anxiety my entire life, and nothing brought on my anxiety like elementary school gym class. The only thing worse than gym class, in general, was walking into gym class and seeing those unmistakable maroon-red rubber dodgeballs lying on the floor.

Dodgeball was a strange game. I don't remember all the rules, but I do remember the most important one. If you got struck out in dodgeball, you got to sit on the bleachers for the rest of the game.

Fortunately, I was so bad at playing dodgeball that I didn't even have to strike out on purpose. Being bad at dodgeball was the best thing about playing dodgeball.

Most of the other kids were more than happy to get me out of the game. They were bloodthirsty little heathens focused on winning.

There were two boys in my class who must have taken pity on me because they never struck me out of dodgeball by throwing the ball at me. Instead, they'd call out my name and ask me to pass them the ball. Passing the ball to a member of the opposing team gets you kicked out of the game, or at least it did at my school.

Fine by me.

I couldn't tell you how I got my hands on the ball in the first place, but I was always happy to hand it over to James or David and escape to the bleachers to watch the more competitive eight-year-olds play dodgeball.

Let them have their fun.

What was so great about winning dodgeball anyway? I mean, seriously, it's just a game where you throw a ball at someone and try to hit them. And if you do hit them, they're out. So what's the big deal?

I have no idea, but the other kids seemed to like winning. And I liked losing. It was the only way to get a break in gym class. I wasn't looking for a good grade; I was looking to disappear. The sooner the better.

With games like crab soccer, you had to keep on scuttling around the gymnasium win or lose. Dodgeball was the only game where I was pretty much assured my gym class participation would be kept to five minutes or less. Count me in. And then count me right back out. If you need me, I'll be sitting in the bleachers watching the clock.

So in summary: dodgeball=bad, but losing at dodgeball=good. Your mileage may vary.

Did you ever play dodgeball in school? I'd love to hear about your experiences. As for me, I'm happy to hear dodgeball in school isn't really a thing anymore.

