Teen girl strikes pedestrian with her car during road test, gets license anyhow: 'I saw him run out behind your car'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by Lum3n/Pexels

I didn't get my driver's license until two years after high school graduation. That meant I was jealous of my peers who drove a car during senior year. Then again, just because someone has a driver's license doesn't mean it was easy.

For example, one of my friends struck a pedestrian during her road test. Don't get me wrong. She passed anyway. It's fortunate no one was injured in the incident.

Here's what happened.

She was looking in the rearview mirror for a long time, trying to back up her car. As soon as she turned around, she hit the back of someone's leg. Thankfully, it wasn't too bad and the pedestrian wasn't injured.

It was an embarrassing moment for my friend, especially since there were other drivers behind her waiting their turn. Needless to say, it doesn’t really make you feel that confident when you’re taking your road test after something like that happens.

My friend felt terrible about it but luckily passed anyway.

The road test proctor told her it wasn't her fault. "I saw him run out behind your car," he told my friend. "You didn't do anything wrong."

Still, the incident caused her years of anxiety. She was always worried something like that would happen again.

Then one day, I saw her driving down the main street in my neighborhood. She was in her old car, the same one she'd used for her road test, and I was on foot.

I was hoping she might stop to offer me a ride. Instead, she honked her horn, waved her arms at me, and promptly rear-ended the car in front of her.

It’s a reminder that driving isn't something to take lightly. Safety should be the number one priority.

Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident either.

In the end, that experience only made my friend a better and more cautious driver. She eventually grew confident behind the wheel, and now, she's an amazing driver.

It just goes to show how we can all learn from our mistakes even if it's during a road test. That’s why I'm so glad my friend stuck with it even after making a mistake... mistakes. After all, accidents happen and everyone deserves a second chance or third chance if no one was hurt.

In my friend's case, she didn't need a second chance because she passed on the first try, despite striking a pedestrian with her car. How many people can say that?

Hopefully, not many. If you do find yourself in a situation like my friend, don't be too hard on yourself. Everyone makes mistakes and it's how we learn from them that really matters.

My friend's experience is a cautionary tale for all of us who are just learning to drive. When you're on the road, make sure you pay attention to your surroundings and keep an eye out for pedestrians and other vehicles. Otherwise, accidents like this can happen even during a driving test.