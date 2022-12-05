Man finds wife's lost wedding rings in 20 tons of trash: credits humble stalk of celery for recovery of missing jewelry

A woman washed her wedding rings and wrapped them up in a napkin to dry: the rest of the story is garbage, literally.

Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Kevin Butler had a dilemma. His wife had lost her wedding rings, and now they were buried somewhere in twenty tons of trash. What's a good partner to do?

Personally, I would have called it a loss the moment I heard about the twenty tons of trash. But not Kevin Butler. He had other plans.

First, let's examine how his wife lost her wedding rings in the first place. She had removed them from her finger to clean them and then wrapped them in a napkin to dry.

That's when her husband came along and tidied up behind her, tossing the napkin and its cargo of wedding rings in the trash. It wasn't until after he brought the trash to the local transfer station that they realized the rings were missing, and furthermore, they were probably in the trash.

Butler went back to the transfer station to ask for help. "I'm pretty sure I threw the rings out," he told transfer station supervisor Dennis Senibaldi.

According to People, the transfer station employees pinpointed the possible resting place of the rings using video footage of the trash drop:

Senibaldi and his coworkers used surveillance footage of Butler's trip to the transfer station to determine the best spot to dig through the 20 tons of trash, per the reports.

One possible clue to the missing rings: celery stalks. Butler told staff at the transfer station there were likely celery stalks in the same bag as the missing rings. When they found a bag containing celery stalks near the beginning of their search, they knew or at least hoped.

There was a celery stalk poking out of the bag. That was a good sign.

Transfer station supervisor Dennis Senibaldi spoke about the moment he found the rings:

As we were going through the bag that we knew was his, he actually said, 'It's not in here.' And I said, 'No, there's a couple little pieces left.' I had my rubber gloves on, I moved a few items out of the way and saw literally the very last napkin and I opened it up.

To thank Senibaldi and the rest of the transfer station crew for their help, Butler treated them to pizza.

Photo by Photo by Marcio Norris/Pexels